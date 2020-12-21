Anna Katharina Flaunts Busty Assets And Curvy Hips In Scanty Yellow Bikini While Poolside

Anna Katharina wowed her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Sunday, December 20, when she uploaded some sizzling-hot new photos of her bikini-clad self.

The 28-year-old American bombshell was photographed next to an outdoor pool for the two-slide series. Anna showcased her figure from different angles as she switched between some sexy poses.

In the first slide, she posed slightly from her left side while she leaned forward and propped her booty out. She rested both hands on a metal bar in front of her and turned her head to face the camera as she pouted, exuding a seductive vibe.

The front of her figure faced the camera in the second snapshot as she tugged on her bottoms with one hand and grabbed the metal bar with the other. She smiled widely this time as she looked to her right.

Her long, highlighted blond hair was flipped to the left and styled in loose waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. She revealed in the post that her hair was done by Kristin Grip.

Her short square-cut nails looked to be perfectly manicured, complete with a white polish.

Anna flaunted her fit body in a skimpy yellow bikini from Revolve, a Los-Angeles based clothing company. The model’s top featured two thick shoulder straps and a body that wrapped around her busty assets. The garment’s low-cut cups revealed an ample amount of cleavage. She paired the number with matching bottoms that highlighted her sculpted core, curvy hips and pert booty.

In the post’s caption, Anna stated that she was in Los Angeles, where it is currently a “brisk 70 degrees.” She also tagged Revolve’s Instagram handle.

The stunning slideshow was quickly met with approval and support from social media users, accumulating more than 8,000 likes since going live just one hour ago. Additionally, more than 140 fans spoke out in admiration for the model’s killer curves, gorgeous looks, and scanty bathing suit in the comments section.

“You are so fire,” one Instagram user wrote, following with a pink heart and fire emoji.

“So freaking gorgeous,” a second fan chimed in.

“The most beautiful woman on Instagram,” a third admirer gushed, adding a string of fire symbols to the end of their compliment.

“Mmmmm sexy, fit, hot, and gorgeous,” a fourth individual asserted, adding kissing-face, red heart and heart-eye emoji to their sentence.

Anna frequently captures the attention of her social media followers with jaw-dropping content. On December 15, she posted some images that displayed her in a purple bikini top and low-rise jeans. That post has received thousands of likes to date.