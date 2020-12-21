Donald Trump Reportedly Desperate As Advisers Refuse To Indulge ‘Fantasy’ That Election Was Stolen

President Donald Trump has not yet conceded the 2020 presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden and he has not indicated he has any intention of doing so, but his advisers are reportedly no longer interested in indulging the “fantasy” that the presidency was stolen from him.

Per Raw Story, in an interview with MSNBC on Sunday, New York Times reporter Peter Baker said that Trump is becoming more desperate and turning to loyalists because individuals within the administration believe the time has come for him to accept reality and acknowledge Biden’s victory.

Speaking with host Alex Witt, Baker said that Trump has been taking advice from his attorney Rudy Giuliani and former national security adviser Michael Flynn, both of whom have floated controversial ideas and suggested that the president could take radical steps to reverse the results.

Flynn has repeatedly argued that Trump could declare martial law, deploy the U.S. military to swing states and rerun the presidential contest. Giuliani has allegedly pressured the Department of Homeland Security to seize the voting machines that were used in 2020 election.

According to Witt, Trump has surrounded himself with individuals who “tell him that he didn’t lose, that he just got robbed” because he “doesn’t want to be known as a loser and he’s grasping onto anybody who will tell him that he’s not.”

“The circle of people who are willing to go along with this fantasy that somehow this election was stolen is shrinking more and more. And so that’s why you see a president looking for anybody who is willing to validate this conspiracy theory.”

“He’s trying increasingly desperate ideas. There are fewer people around him who are willing to tell him no,” Baker added, noting that White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is among the people who have refused to indulge Trump’s fantasies, advising him against abusing the power of his office.

The Trump campaign has not yet given up on challenging the results of the presidential race. On Sunday, they asked the Supreme Court to look into the state of Pennsylvania. As Giuliani explained in a statement, the campaign filed a petition seeking to remove electors committed to Biden.

It would be “extraordinarily unlikely” for Trump’s legal team to win, given that they have produced no evidence of electoral fraud. Even if they somehow managed to win the case, they would not receive enough electoral votes to change the results and reverse Biden’s win in the critical swing state.