Selma Blair, 48, Poses Topless In The Palm Springs Desert For Latest Instagram Share

Selma Blair delighted her 2.4 million followers with a stunning display of her free spirit in her most recent Instagram share on Sunday evening. The multi-faceted actress took a quick detour off the road in the California desert, and stripped off her top in front of one of Palm Springs’ prolific collections of wind turbines.

Selma explained in the caption that the stop was unplanned, and teased about not distracting from the view of her new pants by removing her bra and shirt. Over 15,000 fans expressed their wholehearted support of this decision by hitting the “like” button in less than an hour after the post was uploaded, including fellow actress Debi Mazar. Michelle Pfeiffer commented with a long series of heart and flame emoji.

Selma also quoted a few lines from the Anonymous children’s poem, “Star light, star bright,” in which the narrator voices their heart’s desire to the heavens, and finished off the caption with a kindhearted sentiment that viewers remain well.

The Cruel Intentions headliner stood barefoot, with her weight on her right leg and left knee bent out to her side, tiptoes in the sandy dirt below. Selma’s corresponding elbow was also extended outward, and she placed her hand on her hip.

She turned her head and gazed over her shoulder, giving the camera a closed-mouth grin that showed off a dimple in her cheek. Most of her eyes were covered by white and brown sunglasses, but one eye could be seen peering over the top of the frames. Her short, dark hair was attractively tousled and long bangs spilled over her forehead.

In her right hand, she grasped the handle of a shimmering Lucite cane, the end of which she lifted straight into the air and pointed toward the afternoon sun. Selma has used a walking aid for several years, beginning after her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2018, and has since amassed a stylish and varied collection of them.

Selma’s petite frame was angled toward the warm rays of the sun, which poured over the front of her body and created distinct highlights along her left arm and down her naked bust and midriff. Her confident pose didn’t quite conceal one of her bare breasts, but a strategically placed Photoshopped star over her bits made the photo Instagram-acceptable.

The pants were made from a lightweight, khaki fabric and had a well-tailored fit. They featured a high waist, snug hips, and fashionably flared legs. Selma mentioned they were from the clothing brand Wyllis.