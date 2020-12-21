Lyna Perez Flaunts Insane Figure In Scanty Ensemble For New Bang Energy Video

Internet sensation Lyna Perez sent temperatures soaring on Sunday, December 19, when she shared a smoking-hot new video with her 5.9 million Instagram followers.

The 27-year-old Latina bombshell was filmed in a large residence for the clip, which was paired with some upbeat electronic music. Lyna moved through a number of sexy gestures and exercises that flaunted her toned figure.

At the beginning of the clip, she stood on a staircase and did a set of kick-backs as the camera captured her from all angles. She then opened a can of Noo-Fuzion, an energy drink, before doing some squats to work out her glutes. The footage also showed the model running in place and striking a sultry pose with her hip cocked.

She emitted both happy and sexy vibes as she alternated between smiling and pouting. Her long highlighted brunette locks were parted in the middle and styled in large mermaid waves that fell around her back and added some glamour to her overall appearance. Her nails were short and painted in a light pink color that popped against her tanned complexion.

Lyna’s busty assets were on show in a scanty black tank top from Bang Energy that featured their logo in white on the front. The garment was designed with a plunging neckline that exposed a massive view of Lyna’s cleavage, and a cropped body that flaunted her slim core.

She combined the number with high-rise powder blue leggings that highlighted her curvy hips and bodacious booty. Lyna finished the look with a pair of white sneakers and accessorized with just large hoop earrings.

In the post’s caption, she revealed that she was at her house. She also promoted Noo-Fuzion, tagging their Instagram handle, as well as Bang Energy’s main page, their apparel page, and their CEO’s page.

The sporty-yet-sizzling video became an instant hit on social media, accumulating more than 49,000 views and 14,000 likes in just two hours after going live. Additionally, more than 600 fans took to the comments section to compliment Lyna on her form, good looks, and skimpy clothing.

“Absolutely gorgeous, love you beautiful,” one user wrote, following with a series of black and blue heart symbols.

“Very gorgeous, beautiful body, and amazing in that outfit,” a second fan added, filling their comment with a series of fire emoji.

“Looking so hot in your workout,” a third admirer asserted.

“Wow those hips don’t lie and what a beautiful smile,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

The beauty has stunned her multitude of followers on several occasions this week. Just a few nights ago, she shared another post that captured her in a red bra and pajama pants as she shook her booty.