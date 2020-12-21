Donald Trump Shares Video Suggesting Coronavirus Was Purposely Imported To Make Him Lose Election

Donald Trump shared a video on Sunday suggesting that the coronavirus was purposely imported into the United States in order to hurt him and make him lose the election.

The president took to Twitter on Sunday to share the compilation video called “How to Steal an Election.” The footage, set to the song “No Church in the Wild” by Kanye West and Jay Z, went on to make a series of claims that downplayed the severity of the coronavirus.

As Newsweek noted, the post seemed to imply that the virus was created and brought to the United States on purpose.

“Start with a virus, import it into America, talk about it nonstop, call some governors…put patients into nursing homes, kill thousands, blame the president, keep blaming, blame some more,” the narration said.

“Lock down small business [sic], kill the economy, push mail-in voting, stoke a race war.”

The post drew a warning from Twitter, which placed a link saying that the claims were disputed and directing to information about voter fraud being extremely rare.

Trump has come under fire for making a number of incorrect claims about coronavirus, downplaying its severity during the early months of the pandemic and repeatedly casting doubt on recommendations of public health experts like wearing masks. He has also continued to insist that he really won the election, but the victory was stolen from him through widespread fraud.

As The Inquisitr reported, the Trump campaign has continued to challenge the results, recently filing a new petition asking the Supreme Court to overturn a series of state decisions in Pennsylvania that would allow the state to throw out the results and pick a new set of electors. As the report noted, Trump would still not be able to win the presidential race, even if the petition were to be successful.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Sunday’s tweet spreading conspiracies about coronavirus also came at a time when the number of infections have been on the rise across the country, with the number of daily positive cases reaching all-time highs.

As The Inquisitr noted, experts have pointed to an increase in misinformation spreading on social media with regard to COVID-19. That includes a viral hoax that spread this weekend claiming that Tiffany Dover, a Tennessee nurse who gained fame when she fainted on live television after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, had died. Her employer later put out a statement saying she was doing well and wanted privacy for herself and her family.