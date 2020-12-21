Elizabeth Banks Rocks Unbuttoned Pajamas With Legs Apart And Plaid All Over The Place

Elizabeth paid tribute to her Scottish roots.

Elizabeth Banks went wild with clashing patterns for her latest Instagram update. The Hunger Games star informed her 3.3 million followers that she’s Scottish, and she had the tartan to prove it.

Elizabeth, 46, shared two photos of herself looking comfy and cozy in warm pajamas. She rocked a classic two-piece flannel set that featured a plaid pattern in black, red, and white. Her top had short sleeves, a chest pocket, and a button front. The Charlie’s Angels star left multiple top buttons unfastened to show off her smooth décolletage.

Elizabeth’s picture included a number of other items that also featured a plaid pattern, including the couch that she sat on. Its upholstery had a color palette of earthy neutrals. She had her feet pulled up on its seat cushion and her legs spread apart. This ensured that her pink patterned socks were included in the pic. There was a throw pillow beside her with a tartan print that almost matched her PJs, but it included some dark gray and a different arrangement of overlapping bands. A bold throw blanket was draped over her right arm. It was pink with crisscrossing lines of green, red, and blue.

In one hand, Elizabeth held a face mask decorated with purple squares and bands of teal and gray. In her second photo, she wore the protective accessory on her face. She added a touch of sparkle to her colorful pics by rocking a pair of small silver hoop earrings and a silver ring with a pale blue gemstone. While her look was casual, her hair appeared to be styled. Her blond bob boasted a soft wave, and it was pushed up in the front.

Two of the only items in Elizabeth’s photos that weren’t covered in a multicolored pattern were the solid blue wall behind her and the black metal lighting fixture attached to it.

Elizabeth’s flashy photos have racked up over 34,000 likes so far, and her fun way of embracing her ancestry received a lot of love in the comments section. She was also applauded for encouraging her followers to mask up.

“Plaid looks GREAT everywhere… especially on a mask,” wrote one fan.

“Scottish or not Elizabeth is still Very Hot,” read a rhyming message.

“Really flexible,” added a third admirer, seemingly in reference to Elizabeth’s pose.

“So festive, So fun,” a fourth person commented.

