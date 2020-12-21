Donald Trump’s Campaign Asks Supreme Court To Overturn Election Results In Pennsylvania

Donald Trump’s campaign is asking the Supreme Court to overturn election results in Pennsylvania, the latest attempt to overturn the will of voters and open the door for the president to remain in office.

As The Associated Press reported, the campaign filed a new petition that seeks to reverse a trio of decisions from the state regarding mail-in ballots. If successful, the motion would allow the state legislature to pick its own group of electors who could pick Trump as the winner.

“The petition seeks all appropriate remedies, including vacating the appointment of electors committed to Joseph Biden and allowing the Pennsylvania General Assembly to select their replacements,” Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani said in a statement.

As the report noted, it would be “extraordinarily unlikely” for Trump’s team to win, especially given that they have not been able to offer any proof of their claims of massive election fraud. The outlet also pointed out that even if it were to be successful, Trump would not receive enough electoral votes from Pennsylvania to change the outcome of the race.

But the new petition shows that the campaign is not yet ready to bring an end to its legal challenges, which to date have not been successful in changing any of the outcomes of the races. One of the largest cases, brought forward by the state of Texas and supported by a number of top Republicans, was rejected by the Supreme Court earlier this month. The lawsuit sought to overturn results in a series of key states won by Biden, but the ruling said that Texas did not have the right to determine how other states could run their elections.

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump’s team signaled after the conclusion of that case that they were not done fighting. Giuliani said after the ruling that there was still a path to victory for them, noting that the decision spoke to whether Texas had the right to challenge results from other states, not the merits of the case.

“So the answer to that is to bring the case now to the district court by the president, by some of the electors, alleging some of the same facts where there would be standing,” Giuliani said, via The Hill.