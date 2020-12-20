Holly Sonders Rocks Sheer White Lingerie & Thigh-High Stockings: ‘My Holiday Office-Party Attire’

Holly Sonders was scantily clad in her most recent Instagram snap. The former Fox Sport host put her epic curves on full display as she stripped down to her undies in front of the camera.

In the sexy pic, Holly looked hotter than ever as she rocked a sheer white lingerie set. The teeny bra boasted thin straps that highlighted her muscled arms and shoulders. It also included a deep neckline that put a spotlight on her massive cleavage.

The matching panties fit high over her petite waist and accentuated her curvy hips and toned thighs in the process. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and rock-hard abs in the shot.

Holly went all out when accessorizing the skimpy style. She added a pair of large hoop earrings and a tight chain around her neck. She also included a pair of lacy thigh-high stockings and some matching sleeves that extended from her hands to just above her elbow.

Holly sat on her knees on the floor for the snap. She had her legs apart and one hip pushed to the side. Her back was arched as she pulled her shoulders back and pushed her chest forward. She had her head turned to the side and wore a sultry expression on her face.

In the background, a large mirror showed off her reflection, including her round booty. Some white walls and a fluffy sofa was also visible.

In the caption of the post, Holly joked that she would be wearing the lingerie to her office Christmas party.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose curls that cascaded down her back and spilled over one shoulder.

Holly’s 505,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the post by clicking the like button more than 2,600 times within the first 40 minutes. Her admirers also left over 80 comments on the pic.

“Beautiful outfit you look beautiful,” one follower wrote.

“Wow I have the same office party outfit,” another stated.

“Omg, you look so amazing bby! I hope all is well, and merry Christmas!” a third user gushed.

“I want to work with you! Wow! LOL!! That’s smoking hot,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing some skin in her online uploads. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, teeny tops, racy underwear, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she flashed her physique in a see-through black robe.