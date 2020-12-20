January Jones Puts On Busty Display In Swimsuit With Low Neckline & Deems Christmas In California ‘Confusing’

January wore a patterned bathing suit while posing in her pool.

January Jones presented her 1 million Instagram followers with an early Christmas gift on Sunday, December 20, by posting a revealing new swimsuit pic on her popular page.

The 42-year-old Mad Men star is a South Dakota native, so she’s likely experienced a number of white Christmases during her lifetime. The winter weather there is much different than that of her current home state of California, where it has been warm and sunny as of late. January deemed the December weather in Cali “confusing,” and she confessed that she missed the snow and her family back home.

However, in her latest social media update, she appeared to make the most of not being able to travel home for the holidays. She took advantage of the balmy temperature outside her abode by going for a swim, and she looked great while doing it. The maillot that she rocked included plenty of festive red, as well as a similar amount of white. The colors were used to create mixed patterns of pinstripes and tiles.

A low-cut leg gave the piece a vintage touch. The bathing suit boasted a tie around the waist that emphasized the tiny size of January’s midsection, while the front of its halter neck dipped down low to reveal a generous amount of her ample assets. She leaned toward the camera as she snapped a selfie of her look, putting even more of the inner slopes of her bust on display.

The close-up shot also provided a better look at the gold medallion necklace that she often wears in her IG pics. She further accessorized with a pair of stylish oversize sunglasses. Her shades had dark lenses and gold octagonal frames. January wore her blond hair styled in a sleek, blunt-cut bob.

The X-Men: First class star posed on one of her pool’s steps, where she got on her knees and sat back on her heels in the shallow water. She kept her thighs pressed together as she arched her back, accentuating the curve of her pert derrière. She gave the camera a beaming smile that showed off her dazzling pearly whites.

January’s glimpse at what Christmas in California looks like was awarded over 45,000 likes during the first hour it was up on her page. It also received a sweet response from actress Kiernan Shipka, who played her daughter on Mad Men.

“Grateful for this pic,” Kiernan wrote in the comments section.

“January is the best part of December,” read a witty message left by a fan.

A number of January’s followers also joked that she looked “desperate,” seemingly in reference to a tabloid report about some of the actress’ unnamed friends expressing concern over the swimsuit snapshots that she shares on social media. She previously poked fun at the story by sharing a Instagram photo of herself rocking a red two-piece and including the word “desperate” as a hashtag.