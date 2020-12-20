Holly Sonders Ices Christmas Cookies & Flaunts Sideboob In Apron & White Panties: ‘Sugar Is My Weakness’

Holly Sonders shared a teasing clip of a new video where she revealed that sugar is her weakness as she decorated some Christmas cookies while wearing very little. The model’s Instagram fans appeared to appreciate the holiday cheer.

The short clip started with Holly sitting on a counter holding a sugar cookie in one hand and a tube of white icing in the other as an upbeat Christmas tune played in the background. She had her legs spread open, revealing a pair of tiny white panties. She flashed a generous glimpse of sideboob in the red, green, blue, pink, and pink plaid apron she wore. A red strap looked around her neck and a matching one tied around her waist. The garment protected her modesty as she created some holiday treats.

At one point, Holly stopped putting the sweet icing on her cookie and began drizzling it straight into her mouth. She held the tube above her open lips and tipped her head back as the sticky stream pooled on her pink tongue.

Holly wore her long brown hair in a half ponytail secured at the crown of her head, and the lengths cascaded over her shoulders and down her back as she moved during the footage. She accessorized with sizeable sparkly stud earrings.

Holly’s fans responded positively to the post. The clip received nearly 40,000 views along with 4,400 “likes.” About 200 Instagram users also took the time to leave a comment. The flame emoji appeared several times throughout the reply section, as many users chose to express themselves visually.

“Sugar is definitely my weakness. It’s why I do keto. However, for Xmas, carbs are on the menu,” noted one follower, who included a red heart.

“Baking with you seems like a lot of fun. We’re certainly very far away from your days on the Golf Channel, though. Maybe a cooking show is in your future,” a second fan wondered, including a purple devil.

“Holly the baker. The video is pure fire and perfection. You make everything so much hotter,” enthused a third devotee who added presents and trees to complete the comment.

“Omg, so I have a sweet tooth right now. I need some pastries, stat. You are simply gorgeous, Holly,” a fourth Instagram user declared, including several flames and heart-eye emoji.

Holly regularly shares sexy content on her social media, teasing her fans with a variety of videos and still photos. The Inquisitr previously reported that she tugged booty shorts while wearing a revealing sports jersey.