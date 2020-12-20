Leanna Bartlett Teases Cleavage While Wearing A Cut-Out Bikini In Sultry Video Update

Ukrainian model Leanna Bartlett dazzled her 3.2 million Instagram followers with a stunning video update on Sunday afternoon. She flaunted her incredible physique while wearing a string bikini that drew extra focus to her tantalizing cleavage, and flirted with the camera while enjoying an energy drink. Nearly 3,000 people had viewed the post in the first half-hour after it was uploaded.

Leanna’s bathing suit featured a white background upon which a realistic rendition of starfish and two types of scallop shells were printed in shades of purple, red, and pale yellow. The bikini top had small triangle cups that barely contained the swell of her bust, with narrow strings tied in bows behind her neck and around her rib cage. However, the garment was embellished with three additional straps of fabric across the front which connected the two cups together and one matching vertical piece running up the center. The detailing created an alluring cage shape across her chest that drew extra attention to her cleavage.

The matching bottoms were tiny and rested very low across her hips. Long strings on either side dangled against her tanned thighs. At one point during the video, Leanna toyed with the ends of the ties as she coquettishly swayed her lower body back and forth, putting her toned abdominal muscles on full display.

She credited the brand Meg Liz Swim in the caption, which has been featured in Sports Illustrated and specializes in handmade, reversible suits.

Leanna accessorized with a sparkling solitaire pendant on a delicate gold chain, but otherwise let nothing distract from her stunning appearance. Her long, platinum tresses were parted off-center and styled in loose curls that spilled all the way to her slender waist.

The mellow dance track “Let Me Love” by the artist Siine was selected to accompany the clip.

Leanna frolicked outside near the ocean, although the water remained off-camera in the post. For the majority of the slow-motion video, she posed seductively underneath the crossbeams of a large wooden deck, which diffused the bright sunshine and kept her from squinting. Huge boulders lined the sandy ground behind her.

Leanna’s Instagram followers eagerly took to the comments section to express their adoration for the curvaceous blonde.

“I hope you have a wonderful week and Christmas,” remarked one fan, adding seasonally-appropriate snowman and decorated-tree emoji at the end.

“You’re so beautiful and perfect 😀 What flavor is your favorite??” inquired a second person, referring to the beverage she sipped, which was “Birthday Cake Bash” flavored.