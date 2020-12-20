Ashley Resch Goes Glam In Pink Lingerie Set That Leaves Little Of Her Booty To The Imagination

Ashley shared a video set to a Saweetie song.

Ashley Resch dazzled her 945,000 Instagram followers on Sunday with a new video that saw her modeling racy lingerie that left little of her hourglass curves to the imagination.

The model’s bra and panty set was a Gucci design that featured the designer label’s “GG” monogram motif embroidered all over. The pieces were an on-trend dusty rose color. Her bra had adjustable shoulder straps and a supportive under-bust band. The undergarment’s soft cups didn’t provide a lot of side coverage, so Ashley’s busty chest stretched them out to expose plenty of her pale sideboob.

Her viewers only saw the side fit of her right cup, due to the way she posed. Her body was positioned in profile with a slight angle that put her peachy posterior a bit closer to the camera. The large, intricate body art on her hip and thigh was partially covered by her underwear. The garment had a flattering high waist with a wide elastic waistband. The number’s mid-cut leg openings became more revealing as they curved toward the seat to create a cheeky silhouette.

Ashley arched her back to emphasize the round shape and ample size of her bared derrière. She seemed to be sitting on a stool, but it was not included in the video’s frame. She embraced her inner bombshell by wearing her blond hair coiffed in springy curls with a deep side part. The glamorous hairstyle created a golden wing over her left eye. She pushed the rest of the voluminous spirals back to keep her right shoulder bare.

The model held her hands up in front of her lower abdomen while she gazed back at the camera over her shoulder. She kept her facial expression soft and sultry with her pillowy pink lips pressed together. Ashley briefly turned her face away from the camera to rearrange her hair a bit. After coquettishly fluttering her eyelashes, she reassumed her original pose. However, she made one slight alteration by stretching her arms out to seemingly place her hands on her unseen knees.

The musical accompaniment Ashley chose for her video shoot was the Saweetie song “Back to the Streets,” feat. Jhené Aiko. She shared the sparkles emoji in her caption in lieu of words. Her followers also left an array of emoji in the comments section, but their responses included words of praise as well.

“Hot hot princess,” read one message that included a string of fire emoji.

“It’s not so easy to be hot like you, don’t make it look hard,” wrote another admirer.

One fan inquired about the tattoo depicting angel wings and the number 1996 on Ashley’s visible arm, and she explained its meaning.

“I’m an angel born in 96,” she wrote.