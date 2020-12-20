Joe Biden Will Be Seen As ‘Impostor’ President Because Election Was Rigged, Former Clinton Adviser Says

Democrat Joe Biden won both the popular vote and the Electoral College in the 2020 presidential election, but President Donald Trump and his allies have insisted that the race was rigged and that foreign countries meddled in the electoral process to help the Democratic Party.

Former Bill Clinton adviser Dick Morris seems to agree with their assessment. In an interview with Newsmax on Saturday evening, Morris argued that the 2020 election should be considered illegitimate due to widespread voter fraud and said that many Americans will never accept Biden as their president.

Morris described the 2020 race as “a fraud being committed in plain sight,” claiming that media is doing all it can to suppress information. He said that the American people will have to come to terms with the fact that they will have an “impostor” commander-in-chief for at least the next four years.

“The message is getting out there even though the media is doing its best to screen it and stop it from getting out there. And, look, we may have a situation with the president of the United States is a transparent fraud, in which he’s a usurper, an impostor, and we may have to live with that for four years.”

Morris said that China and other countries interfered in the electoral process to help Biden win and stressed that investigations into potential irregularities must continue, even if the Democrat is inaugurated on January 20.

“Let’s at least understand who did it to us, and why they did it, and trace it back to China and the other actors who did this,” said Morris, who is writing a book about alleged irregularities in the 2020 race.

Morris, who was a top adviser to Clinton and worked on his 1996 campaign, popularized the concept of triangulation, per Political Dictionary. He pushed Clinton to adopt Republican policies and appropriate right-wing ideas, creating the so-called “third way” philosophy.

As Morris pointed out, polling suggests that most Trump supporters view the 2020 contest as illegitimate.

For instance, in a Fox News poll released last week, 77 percent of those who voted for Trump said that they believe their candidate was robbed. Strong majorities of Republicans and Trump voters said that he should run again in 2024.

Similarly, in a recent Rasmussen Reports poll, only 37 percent of Republicans said that Trump should concede to Biden. A majority of Democrats and independent voters disagreed. Overall, nearly half of those surveyed said that they believe Democrats stole the election.