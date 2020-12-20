Luciana Del Mar Heats Up Instagram In A Cleavage-Baring Leopard-Print Dress

Luciana Del Mar returned to her Instagram account on Sunday morning to share an ultra-sexy update with her adoring fans. The model flashed some skin as she showed off plenty of skin in front of the camera.

In the sexy shots, Luciana looked hotter than ever as she sported a cleavage-baring leopard-print dress. The clingy garment featured thin straps that put her toned arms and shoulders on full display. The low-cut neckline also gave fans a peek at her busty chest.

The garb fit snugly around her tiny waist and curvy hips. The skirt fell high over her muscular thighs and featured a small slit up the side. She accessorized the look perfectly by wearing a pair of hoop earrings, along with a dainty chain and pendant around her neck. She added a bracelet around her wrist and rings on her fingers to complete the style.

In the first photo, Luciana stood with one hand near her chest and the other resting at her side as she gave a sultry stare into the camera. The second shot featured her with her hip pushed out and her fingers in her hair. In the final photo, she tousled her mane and wore a steamy expression on her face.

In the caption of the post, Luciana reminded her admirers that no one else could ever be them. She also geotagged her location as Los Angeles, California.

Her long, brown hair was parted to the side for the snaps. The locks were styled in voluminous waves that spilled over both of her shoulders.

Luciana’s 963,000-plus followers seemed to fall in love with the post by clicking the like button more than 18,000 times within the first 15 hours after it was uploaded to her timeline. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 470 messages.

“Such a beauty,” one follower declared.

“The very 1st model I followed. Love you queen,” another gushed.

“You look wonderful Luchi,” a third comment read.

“You always look gorgeous,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her rock racy looks in her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, teeny tops, tight workout gear, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Luciana recently grabbed the attention of her followers when she rocked a scanty black string bikini while soaking up some sun at the beach. That post was also a hit among her supporters. To date, it’s pulled in more than 23,000 likes and over 500 comments.