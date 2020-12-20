Vicky Aisha Sports Skimpy Bikini & Reindeer Antler Headband In Festive Photos

On Sunday, December 20, Australian model Vicky Aisha shared a series of sizzling snaps from a festive photo shoot on Instagram.

The photos showed the 29-year-old posing on a white carpet adorned with string lights in front of a winter-themed backdrop.

Vicky stunned in a rust-colored bikini that left little to the imagination. The tiny two-piece featured a plunging halterneck top and a pair of skimpy matching bottoms. Her incredible curves and toned midsection were put on full display. Her audience was also able to get a good view of her impressive tattoo collection. She finished off the look with a reindeer antler headband, her signature silver nose ring, and earrings. The blond bombshell also styled her long locks in pigtails with a deep middle part.

In the first image, Vicky touched her arm and looked directly at the camera lens with a small smile playing on her lips. She altered her position for the following photo by tugging on her pigtails.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation asked her followers to tell her their favorite image between the two pictures. She also implored her fans to share their opinions on whether or not she was able to “make a good reindeer.”

Quite a few of Vicky’s admirers flocked to the comments section to respond to her caption.

“I like both [y]ou look perfect in them and yes you make an excellent reindeer,” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart-eyes, kissing face, and red heart emoji to the comment.

“You do! Where is your shiny red nose though?” quipped a different devotee.

“You make a great anything baby with those sparkling diamond eyes,” remarked another admirer, along with a red heart, two heart-eyes, and a kissing face emoji.

“I can’t pick when @vicky_aisha is involved [y]ou can do whatever you put your mind to,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Vicky engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 16,000 likes.

Vicky seems to have gotten into the holiday spirit as of late. Recently, she uploaded another set of photos, in which she wore an emerald green bra and coordinating underwear while sitting in front of a decorated Christmas tree. In one of the pictures, she placed a candy cane between her teeth. That provocative post has been liked over 39,000 times since it was shared.