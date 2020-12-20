Ariana Grande Announces Engagement To Dalton Gomez In Adorable Instagram Post

Singer-Songwriter Ariana Grande was proud to announce her engagement to boyfriend Dalton Gomez this afternoon on Instagram. The 27-year-old’s post comprised five images of the pair and her engagement ring.

In the first photo, the duo lay out on the floor as Gomez, a Los Angeles-based real estate agent, wrapped his arm around Grande. The second image showed the superstar snapping a mirror selfie with her left hand over her face, drawing attention to her ring. The third slide, which was in black-and-white, showed the couple seemingly on a couch as Grande had her arm around her man’s neck. The fourth photo honed in on the unique ring, which featured an oval-cut diamond placed next to a pearl. The fifth slide showed the couple cuddled up on the floor once more, with Grande kissing Gomez on the cheek.

The beauty was casual in a pair of denim jeans and a white oversized fuzzy sweater. She also rocked a white tank top in some of the snaps and accessorized with a pair of pearl earrings.

Her long brunette hair was styled in her signature high-ponytail, though in one image, she wore her locks down. Grande’s perfectly manicured nails were also engagement-ring ready, complete with a modern French-tip design.

Her soon-to-be hubby rocked gray sweatpants, a white T-shirt, and of course, a huge smile on his face, likely due to his lady accepting his proposal.

In the post’s caption, the singer exclaimed that the pair would be together forever.

The sweet series was received with a staggering amount of attention and support from fans, amassing more than 3.8 million likes since going live less than one hour ago. Tens of thousands of social media users — including a number of celebrities, such as Hailey Bieber and Kim Kardashian — also shared their well-wishes for the newly engaged couple in the comments section.

“Congrats to these two sweet souls. Ari we love you and could be happier for you. Dalton you are a lucky man,” one individual commented.

“Ahhhhh congrats. Can’t stop smiling. Love y’all so much,” a second fan added.

“Congrats queen! Happy engagement and Netflix special eve! A holiday serotonin miracle for us all,” a third admirer asserted, referring to Grande’s newest Netflix documentary, “Excuse Me, I Love You,” which premieres on Monday, December 21.

“My heart is going to explode!!!! I’m so happy for you guys! You deserve all the love in the world… n then some,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Grande, who recently dropped her album Positions, and Gomez were first spotted together earlier this year in February.