Danica McKellar Rocks Gray Sports Bra To Showcase Her Taut Tummy Near The Christmas Tree

Danica McKellar wants her Instagram followers to remember to take care of themselves this holiday season. The actress — who is well remembered for her role as Winnie Cooper on The Wonder Years — shared a stunning new snap on Sunday afternoon, and it had her fans going wild.

In the photo, Danica looked drop dead gorgeous as she opted for a tight, gray sports bra. The garment featured thin straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders, and a scooped neckline that flashed a bit of skin on her chest.

She added a pair of light-colored bottoms that could scarcely be seen in the shot. She also included a bright pink zipper hoodie, which she left unzipped to hang off of her shoulder and flaunt her taut tummy and impressive abs.

Danica stood in front of a large Christmas tree for the shot. She had one hand resting next to her and the other wrapped around her slim midsection as she appeared to shift her weight to one side. Her head was tilted slightly and she wore a flirty smile on her face as she stared into the camera.

In the background of the shot, some wall art and a green wreath could be seen hanging on a beige wall. In the caption of the post, Danica told her fans not to forget to take care of themselves with diet, exercise, and special treats during the stressful holiday rush. She also geotagged her location as Hawaii.

Her had her long, dark hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose strands that spilled over both of her shoulders.

Danica’s 530,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the sexy post by clicking the like button more than 8,600 times within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 160 messages during that time.

“How pretty and cute can one person be?” one follower quipped.

“I just took a quiet drive through the snow, and looked at nature. This is my peaceful time to relax and refresh,” another wrote.

“You are so beauiful [sic] miss Danica!!! Me and my family are huge fans of you!!! We all love you!!” a third comment read.

“You look gorgeous,” a fourth user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Danica recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she opted for a leg-baring floral dress. That post has racked up more than 30,000 likes and over 570 comments thus far.