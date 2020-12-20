Georgina Mazzeo Presses Her Booty Against A Boat While Rocking Thong Bottoms

Georgina wore a black bikini with an interesting detail on the top.

Georgina Mazzeo showed off the results of all her hard work in the gym in a pair of scorching-hot bikini pics that were warmly received by her 2.6 million Instagram followers. The 29-year-old Venezuelan model posed on a boat, where she positioned her derrière in an unusual way.

Georgina likely dropped a few jaws in her black number from the brand Body Engineers. The top featured fixed cups that provided plenty of support for her ample cleavage. A band affixed to the center of the bust formed a shape that was thong-like in appearance when viewed from the front. The loop of fabric stretched around the model’s ribs and dipped down to the small of her back.

Georgina’s bottoms were an actual thong with a classic design that included high-cut legs and a scoop front. The garment flattered her figure by highlighting the swells of her hips, thus accentuating her toned hourglass physique.

In her caption, Georgina touted the two-piece. According to a Google translation, she described its fit as “perfect” and wrote that it could even be worn during a beach workout. This made it ideal swimwear for a fitness influencer like herself who aims to exercise hard and create social media content that attracts attention.

Georgina ensured that her latest IG update didn’t escape the the attention of her admirers by putting the spotlight on multiple areas of her body. In her first photo, she stood on a platform on the side of a boat. She crossed her long legs and elegantly pointed the toes of her extended left foot. Her dark hair streamed behind her as she showed off her lean limbs and sculpted abs. She lowered her eyelids a bit and parted her full lips in a sensual fashion.

For her second shot, Georgina stood with her right side to the camera. She firmly pressed her pert booty up against the side of the boat while arching her back. At the same time, she bent her right knee to lift the corresponding foot up. Her hands were positioned in a way that seemed to suggest that she had just used them to toss her silky tresses back behind her shoulders.

Georgina’s images earned the approval of her fellow model Nina Serebrova, who deemed them “so beautiful” in the comments section. Her post quickly garnered over 90,000 likes, as well as a torrent of other messages praising her appearance.

“You look spectacular,” one admirer wrote. “Obviously with that beautiful body, everything looks good on you.”

“You are beautiful and I love your black bikini,” another admirer added.

Georgina doesn’t have to leave so little to the imagination to impress her fans. When she shared two photos of herself rocking an activewear set that kept her a bit more covered up, she received another flood of compliments and likes.