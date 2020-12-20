Camila Oliveira Flaunts Booty In Black Thong Teddy: ‘New Photo Shoot’

UFC octagon girl Camila Oliveira teased her Instagram followers with a sexy new video of herself in skimpy lingerie while mentioning a new photoshoot she recently did.

In the clip, Camila walked through a door and into a sunlight drenched room filled with windows, and a body of water was visible through them. The angle caught her from behind, revealing her teddy’s thong-style, which showcased her pert derrière. She wore over the knee, slouchy black boots with high-heels. Perhaps the most unique aspect of her sexy outfit was the leather look belt wrapped around her waist and connected with straps and silver circles to belts that looped around each thigh several times and buckled with silver buckles.

The lace front featured a deep v-neck with an open circle that clasped above her chest, showcasing her ample rounded cleavage. The high-cut leg openings drew attention to her slender waist and curvy hips. The model’s long brunette locks tumbled in loose curls down her back and over her shoulder, with its lengths hitting her waist. At one point in the footage, she reached behind herself and gently tugged her cheeks up while looking back over her shoulder with a sensual look in her big brown eyes.

More than 7,530 Instagram users hit the “like” button on the post, and at least 160 took the time to leave a positive comment for the UFC ring girl.

“You look beautiful, Camila. You’re my favorite UFC girl ever. Love seeing you strut your stuff between the rounds,” gushed one fan, who included a red heart-eye smiley.

“Absolutely stunning. Now I know what I want for Christmas,” a second follower teased, including a gift box.

“Wow, Camila. You are certified hot! I’m not sure my heart can take so much sexiness all at once, though. Just kidding. I’d watch you all day long,” enthused a third devotee who used hearts, flames, and roses to complete the comment.

“Incredible. I finally understood what perfection is. If it exists, you are it! Thank you!” a fourth Instagram user replied, including several peaches to complete the comment.

Many viewers chose to use only emoji in their replies, foregoing words entirely. The flame appeared most frequently. However, diamonds, roses, heart-eye, and peaches also received heavy use.

Camila regularly shares photos of herself wearing a variety of outfits as well as her uniform for work. The Inquisitr previously reported that she showed off her fit physique in a USA flag-inspired bikini late last year.