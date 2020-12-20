Anastasiya Kvitko Goes Braless As Her Cleavage Nearly Spills Out Of A White Top

Anastasiya Kvitko grabbed attention in her latest racy Instagram post on Sunday afternoon. The voluptuous model stunned her adoring fans as she sported a body-baring ensemble that was sure to leave her admirers drooling.

In the sexy pic, Anastasiya looked smoking hot as she opted to go braless in a skintight white top. The shirt featured thin spaghetti straps that fell off of her shoulders and showcased her toned arms. The garment also boasted a low-cut neckline as her massive cleavage nearly spilled out of top.

She added a pair of dark brown bottoms that wrapped snugly around her curvy hips and fit tightly on her petite waist.

Anastasiya sat in a beige chair for the shot. She had her body angled toward the camera and her head turned away from the lens. She also placed both of her arms at her sides and wore a sultry expression on her face.

In the background, a wooden staircase with a metal railing could be seen. A white tile floor and matching walls were also visible.

In the caption of the post, Anastasiya encouraged her followers to download a dating app and enjoy a virtual meetup as a way to end the year on a high note.

Her long, dark hair was parted down the middle. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and were pushed over one of her shoulders.

Anastasiya has amassed more than 11.9 million followers on the social media platform, and many of her fans immediately began to respond to the stunning snap by clicking the like button more than 59,000 times in less than an hour after it was published to her account. Her supporters also hit up the comments section to leave over 1,000 remarks about the pic during that time.

“You are so beautiful,” one follower wrote.

“You are a flower,” another stated.

“You are a blessing so unbelievably sweet so gorgeous,” a third social media user gushed.

“Excellent very beautiful. I love you, so pretty,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing some skin in her online uploads. She’s become known for sporting revealing garments.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Anastasiya got the pulses of her followers racing when she showed off her busty chest earlier this week as she wore another light-colored top that contoured to all of her enviable curves. That post was a hit as well. To date, it’s raked in more than 261,000 likes and over 3,100 comments.