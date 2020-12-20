Yale Psychiatrist Says Donald Trump Is ‘Mentally Incapacitated,’ Will Never Admit He Lost Election

President Donald Trump has shown no intention of conceding the 2020 presidential election, despite the fact that Democrat Joe Biden’s victory has already been certified by the Electoral College.

According to Bandy Lee, a forensic psychiatrist at Yale, the commander-in-chief is simply incapable of admitting defeat. In an interview with Politico published on Sunday, Lee argued that the American public should not expect Trump to concede because his greatest fear is being perceived as a “loser.”

“We continue to wait for him to accept reality, for him to concede, and that is something he is not capable of doing,” Lee said explaining that, for Trump, admitting that he lost would be tantamount to “psychic death.”

Lee argued that Trump should be removed from office because the chances of him accepting reality and peacefully surrendering power are very low.

“The probability of something very bad happening is very high, unacceptably high, and the fact that we don’t have guardrails in place, the fact that we are allowing a mentally incapacitated president to continue in the job, in such an important job, for a single day longer, is a truly unacceptable reality.”

According to Lee, it is alarming that such an unstable individual has access to nuclear weapons and the most powerful military in the world.

Even after Biden is sworn in, Lee suggested, Trump will try to stay in the spotlight because he is desperate for attention and his survival depends on it. “He will not go away, because this is his psychological lifeline,” she stressed.

Former head of the American Psychoanalytic Association Mark Smaller agreed with Lee’s assessment, telling Politico that Trump seems to lack self-confidence. The mental health expert added that it would not be surprising if commander-in-chief started doing “desperate things” to stay at the center of attention.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

On Saturday, multiple reports alleged that Trump is looking into declaring martial law to overturn the results of the presidential election. This prompted speculation about his fitness for office, with activists and lawmakers calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and remove Trump. Trump later said that the reports were “fake news.”

Lee has also suggested that invoking the 25th Amendment would be a good solution. In a tweet on Sunday, she argued that Trump should be criminally prosecuted and noted that invoking the constitutional remedy would not exempt him from criminal charges, regardless of his mental state.