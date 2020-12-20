Niece Waidhofer Flaunts Curves, Loses Her Lollipop In Tied Top & Panties

Model and social media maven Niece Waidhofer continues to rock Instagram on a regular basis with incredibly revealing snapshots. On Sunday morning, the 30-year-old raised her game with a sultry, two-pic slideshow that was sure to make her 2.4 million followers on the platform blush.

In the update, Waidhofer could be seen posing for the camera in a tiny pair of panties and a skintight, front-tied top that only just managed to contain her ample bust. Consequently, she ignited an already tempting timeline with a clear view of her considerable cleavage and more.

In the accompanying caption, she indicated that she had misplaced a heart-shaped lollipop she could be seen licking in the first slide. A swipe to slide No. 2 would reveal that the viscid confectionery had somehow found its way to her pert posterior, where it stuck to one of her cheeks.

Waidhofer’s sweet and sensuous display proved mouthwatering for her followers in short order. In only an hour after appearing on her feed, the post had racked up more than 30,000 likes. Moreover, the comments section was bombarded with replies praising her latest serving of eye candy; as of this writing, nearly 500 comments had been left.

“You are hands down the most beautiful woman on IG!!” raved one devotee.

“Everything I want to say sounds either cheesy or crass,” lamented another impressed commenter.

“Never wanted to be a sucker so much in my life,” confessed a third fan.

“You are smoking sexy,” opined a fourth follower. “I looked at that picture and my brain gave a message that said ‘error 404, file not found.'”

Waidhofer appeared to be wearing a flowing, bleached blond-colored wig with curled, pink ends in the uploaded pictures. Meanwhile, her eyes remained shadowy in nature and her lips bore a muted pink hue as per her usual look.

In the first photo, she peered directly into the camera’s lens while licking the aforementioned sucker with a smile on her face. Her other hand pulled her white panties down slightly on her left side in a seductive manner. Above her bare navel, her plunging top was tied off just below the bustline. The scanty garment did little to obscure the divide between her perky breasts.

Waidhofer’s second snap was shot from a side-to-back-view angle, which allowed her taut derrière to stand apart in the lower third of the frame. The pink lollipop that was stuck to her popped against the snow-white skin of her sculpted assets. Meanwhile, her slender thighs and a nearly-bare portion of her right breast were shown in exquisite detail due to the angle of the shot.

Less than 24 hours earlier, Waidhofer had already provided some sizzle with another alluring showing of her perky assets, with a guest appearance by her mother’s pet dog.