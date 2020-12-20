Laura Marie Goes Bare-Chested In Animal-Print Bikini: ‘Pop That Top Off’

Laura Marie looked like a total smokeshow for a brand new Instagram snap that she posed to her account over the weekend. The brunette bombshell showed plenty of skin as she served up a steamy look for the camera.

In the racy pic, Laura opted to go bare-chested in an animal-print bikini. She had her top untied from her back, although it was still attached behind her neck. She moved the garment over to fully expose her chest, giving fans a peek at her ample bust and sideboob.

The matching thong bottoms tied around her curvaceous hips and rested high around her thin waist as they accentuated her perfectly round booty and long, lean legs in the process. She accessorized the look with a ring on her finger.

Laura posed ankle-deep in a swimming pool for the snap. She had her pert posterior toward the lens and her back arched. She bent one knee and covered her breast with her hand. Her other arm hung at her side as she looked over her shoulder with a smoldering stare into the camera.

In the background of the pic, a tall, blue umbrella could be seen folded up in the distance. Some green foliage, as well as the sunlit sky was also visible. In the caption of the post, Laura revealed that she was popping her top off in honor of the weekend.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the center and styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back.

Laura’s over 1.4 million followers seemed to fall in love with the snap and shared their approval for the post by clicking the like button more than 14,000 times within the first day after it was uploaded to her timeline. Her supporters also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 200 messages during that time.

“Wow goodness gracious babygirl,” one follower declared.

“Straight up goddess,” remarked another.

“Super stunning beauty,” a third comment read.

“I like good photo! Gorgeous sexy and beautiful girl!” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her sport eye-popping outfits such as scanty bathing suits, teeny lingerie, and skintight tops in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laura recently grabbed the attention of her followers when she went nude underneath of a short black fur coat. That post also proved to be popular among her fans. To date, it’s pulled in more than 6,900 likes and over 130 comments.