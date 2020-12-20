Mariah Carey Rocks Fishnet Tights & Sparkly Dress With Plunging Neckline: ‘Warming Up For Christmas’

Mariah Carey looked to be excitedly waiting for Christmas in her latest Instagram snap on Saturday night. The singer stunned in a glamourous ensemble as she posed for the camera.

In the sexy shot, Mariah looked drop dead gorgeous as she opted for a sparkly champagne-colored dress. The garment featured a plunging neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage. It also included long sleeves and a hip-high slit up the side that showed off her fishnet tights underneath and gave fans a peek at her killer legs.

The garb fit snugly around Mariah’s slim waist and clung to her chest. She accessorized the style with a pair of large gold earrings that dangled from her lobe and brushed over her neck. She also wore a large ring on her finger.

Mariah sat on the arm of a cozy-looking brown leather armchair. The furniture piece featured a red plaid throw blanket over the back and a fluffy pillow.

She rested one hand on the chair and the other on her lap as she arched her back and turned her head to the side while smiling brightly. In the background, a wood paneled wall could be seen.

In the caption of the post, Mariah revealed that she was getting warmed up for Christmas Day. The singer has made no secret of her love for the holiday season, and her hit “All I Want For Christmas” seems to be the anthem for this time of year.

She wore her caramel-colored hair parted to the side for the photo. The locks were styled in full, bouncy curls that hung down her back and tumbled over one of her shoulders.

Mariah’s over 9.8 million followers didn’t waste any time showing some love for the snap. The pic garnered more than 249,000 likes and over 3,500 comments within the first 18 hours after it was shared to her feed.

“You are so beautiful,” one follower gushed.

“Talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique,” another wrote.

“YOU LOOK ABSOLUTELY STUNNING QUEEN!!!” a third user declared.

“OMG YOU’RE PERFECT,” a fourth person commented.

The singer doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to hitting fans with holiday content. She’s been posting multiple updates of herself in pajamas, stunning dress, tight sweaters, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mariah recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she rocked a cleavage-baring white dress with a sparkly corset top and a fluffy skirt. To date, that post has racked up more than 101,000 likes and over 1,300 comments to date.