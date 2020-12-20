Salma Hayek Looks Flawless In A Slinky Black Dress In New Triple-Pic Update

Hollywood star Salma Hayek stunned her 16.7 million Instagram followers after posting a number of glamorous throwback shots where she modeled three different ensembles — including a slinky black dress.

In the first of the three shots, the Once Upon a Time in Mexico star wore a well-tailored blazer. The blazer was a striking white color that added a pop of brightness to the photo. The garment was accented with chic narrow lapels and was buttoned at the waist in a double-breasted style. Beneath the blazer was a cream blouse that was just the slightest shade darker than the jacket. It had a low scooped neckline that revealed a small glimpse of the actress’s collarbone.

Salma styled her hair into a trendy center part so that her soft waves cascaded down to just past her shoulders. She also sported a sharp red lip color to add some color contrast to the look.

In the second photo, Salma wore a slinky black gown. The dress had a one-shoulder neckline and looked to be made from a heavy velvet-like fabric that added to the luxurious feel of the photo. Salma accessorized with a pair of dangling earrings and styled her brunette tresses into a deep side part. She angled her hips slightly away from the camera and rested her rested her hands on her waist and lower torso to accentuate her hourglass figure.

Last but not least, Salma opted for white again in her third outfit. It was a vintage-style dress that featured cute short sleeves and an interesting basketweave fabric that added some visual interest to the garment. The hem at the sleeves and along the neckline was unfinished, and two large rectangular pockets rested just below Salma’s midriff in a way that flattered her physique.

The setting for the three shots appeared to be a traditional photography set. A light gray backdrop served as the background for the first two pictures, and an eggshell-shaded one was used in the last.

Fans went wild over the new triple-pic update and awarded the post over 470,000 likes and more than 2,600 comments.

“My new favorite photoshoot,” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the sentiment with two cat heart-eye faces and two purple hearts.

“God Bless your beautiful soul, stay safe, much love… Happy Holidays,” raved a second.

“I have never not said ‘wow’ to a picture of Salma,” noted a third.

“Goddess,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with a besotted face emoji.

