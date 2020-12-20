WWE’s Natalya Displays Ample Cleavage In Glamorous Selfie

WWE superstar Natalya took to Instagram this weekend and shared a stunning selfie with her army of admirers. She also displayed a significant amount of cleavage in the process, much to the delight of some users on the image-sharing platform.

In the snap, the beautiful blond gave her 4.2 million followers a glimpse of what she’s like outside of a wrestling ring. While most fans are used to seeing her beat up her opponents, she also has a taste for glamor and fashion. She’s been known to wow her fans with this side of her persona, as evidenced by her latest upload.

The image depicted Natalya rocking a black mesh top neck outfit with leafy patterns making up the cusp of the design. She wore a matching bra underneath the top, which accentuated her assets. Natalya completed the fashionable look with a pair of gold earrings.

Natalya had her golden locks tied up and positioned comfortably on her right shoulder, hanging all the way down to her chest. The wrestler’s natural hair color complemented her jewelery well, and it was the perfect counterbalance to the dark nature of her outfit and the surrounding room.

In the accompanying caption, Natalya tagged Brittany Lammon, a stylist for WWE, for making her look pretty. The wrestler’s fans were also thankful for Lammon’s efforts, and they were loud and proud when vocalizing their appreciation.

Over 33,000 of Natalya’s followers have hit the like button as of this writing. Many of them also took to the comments section to give the Friday Night SmackDown a compliment and share their love for the Canadian sensation.

“You look sensational,” gushed one Instagram user.

“You have a beautiful heart,” wrote a second Instagrammer.

“I can’t express how much I love you,” wrote a third Instagram admirer, whose sentiment was echoed by many others.

Natalya has stunned her social media base on several occasions lately. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she recently shared a snap in which she displayed an abundance of cleavage while slaying in a tiny dress.

Before that, she uploaded a video in which she popped out of her dress while having a Thanksgiving food fight with her sister. These are just a couple of examples of posts of this nature, as she’s prone to goofing around on social media platforms.

Natalya has also made some waves on WWE television in recent weeks. She picked up a victory over Bayley on the latest episode of SmackDown, which should result in some opportunities for her moving forward.