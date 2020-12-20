‘DWTS’ Pro Peta Murgatroyd Slays In Black Swimsuit For Stunning New Photo

The 'Dancing With the Stars' pro dancer appeared in a jaw-dropping new pic shared by her husband, Maks Chmerkovskiy.

Peta Murgatroyd stunned in a black swimsuit in a new photo shared on her husband’s Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s Instagram page.

The Dancing with the Stars pro dancer, 34, rocked a high-cut black one-piece suit as she showed off her fit dancer’s body during a day out in the sun. Peta paired the swimsuit with black sunglasses and she wore her hair slicked back into a bun as he waved her hand at the camera.

The Australian dancer’s 3-year-old son, Shai, could be seen playing in the sand in the background while wearing a blue sun hat.

The post can be viewed below.

While the photo shared with Maks’ social media followers spoke for itself and did not need a caption, that didn’t stop fans and famous friends from reacting to the post with thousands of likes, fire emoji, and comments.

Several of Peta’s Dancing With the Stars co-stars reacted to the snap, including Lindsay Arnold, Witney Carson, and newcomer Brit Stewart.

“Oh okayyyyyyyyy,” wrote Witney, who is due with her first child in a few weeks.

“Oh I’m sorry, can I be you,” added fellow new mom Lindsay.

Other fans felt the bathing suit look was along the lines of something Pamela Anderson would wear as they noted that Peta is also one “hot mama.”

“Okay Peta you coulda told us you were in a new Baywatch remake,” one fan joked.

“Oh, what all Moms look like at the beach,” another added.

And other followers told Maks he is a very lucky man, as if he needed reminding.

“Oh poor Maks…having all his dreams come true at such a young age!!” one commenter joked.

A few others also noted that they love how Peta keeps things “real” by having her little boy in the background instead of posing for a purposely sultry bathing suit snap.

While her swimsuit photo is enviable, Peta has gotten real about her post-baby body in the past. Last year at this time, the two-time DWTS winner was vacationing in the Bahamas with Maks and she posed with him on the beach for a memorable bikini shot. The beachside pose showed off the athletic couple’s sculpted bodies as they rocked coordinating suits, in a post which can be seen here.

“Maks always looks good but I’m tensing every muscle for this pic,” Peta wrote at the time.

Peta’s fans hit the comments section to shower her with supportive words as they assured her she still looks incredible after having a baby.