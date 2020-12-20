Lauren Dascalo Goes Braless With Legs Apart While Sitting On A Washing Machine

Lauren Dascalo let it all hang out for her latest Instagram share on Sunday morning. The blond bombshell stunned her adoring fans when she opted for a revealing look.

In the sexy shots, Lauren looked smoking hot as she went braless underneath of a white jacket with a pink and blue color pattern. The model showed off her bare chest in the garment as she flaunted her ample cleavage, flat tummy, and rock-hard abs.

She added a pair of matching shorts. The tiny bottoms wrapped around her slim waist tightly and hugged her curvy hips as they accentuated her muscular thighs and killer legs in the process. She accessorized the style with a pair of bright, white Nike sneakers on her feet.

In the first photo, Lauren sat on top of a pink washing machine with her legs apart. She placed one foot on the open door and allowed her other leg to hang over the side. She held a pink rotary phone in one hand and the receiver in her other as she beamed a bright smile into the camera.

The second shot was similar, but featured Lauren looking away from the lens. In the background, some printed wallpaper could be seen, as well as a few dresses hanging above her head.

In the caption, Lauren told her followers to call her later. She also geotagged her location as downtown Los Angeles in California.

She wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part for the pics. The locks were styled in voluminous curls that spilled over her shoulder.

Lauren’s over 1.2 million followers made quick work of showing their love for the snap by clicking the like button more than 7,100 times within the first hour after it was published to her account. Her admirers also left over 150 messages in the comments section during that time.

“Pure perfection,” one follower wrote.

“This shot is mind blowing, you look phenomenal,” another stated.

“I love this setting!” a third user gushed.

“These colors!! Dope shots,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves for her online uploads. She’s become known for filling her timeline with snaps of herself sporting revealing ensembles.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lauren recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for black g-string panties and a matching satin bra while posing on a piano. To date, that post has raked in more than 29,000 likes and over 640 comments.