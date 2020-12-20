Gabby Allen Bares Her Derrière In Tiny Thong In Pic Taken While She Was Having A ‘Meltdown’ Over Her Body

Gabby confessed that she didn't feel great about her body during her holiday.

Gabby Allen included a photo of her pert derrière in an Instagram update that she shared on Sunday, and what she wrote about the shot had her fans assuring her that she looked great.

Gabby, 28, recently bid a sad farewell to Dubai after enjoying a long getaway there. She’s treated her fans to multiple vacation pics of herself looking happy and relaxed during her stay. In most of them, she also appeared to proudly flaunt her fit figure in skimpy swimsuits. However, the fitness model confessed that she didn’t always feel so great about her appearance while trying to unwind.

Gabby explained that she took a break from training while on holiday, and she wasn’t thrilled with the effect that forgoing her usual workouts had on her physique. She revealed that the photo included with her candid post showed her right after she had a “meltdown” over her appearance. She had been trying to take a pic that she liked, and she became frustrated when none of the results pleased her.

In the image she did decide to share, she was lying face down on a daybed with her head in her hands. An arched doorway surrounded by a wooden framework with cutouts provided a stunning view of the Dubai skyline, as well as a glimpse of the sparkling ocean.

Gabby wore a leopard-print bikini that included a pair of thong bottoms. Her pic was taken from behind, so her bared backside was in the foreground of the photo. Sunlight highlighted the curves of her toned buns. The shot also captured the muscle definition of her back and hamstrings.

In her caption, Gabby went on to write that her experience made her decide that she’ll exercise in some capacity during future vacations. She also shared that it made her more motivated to get back to work.

However, a number of Gabby’s Instagram followers opined that her holiday body looked incredible to them.

“You look amazing always. I think you maybe need to stop living up to the ‘Instagram dream posts’ and just be more real if you want to help your mental health. It’s easy to get caught up in it as a reality,” suggested one fan.

“Your body is to die for, amazing shape from all your workouts! You deserve a break on holis, everything in proportion,” another message read.

“Your figure is unreal. It’s not your body, it’s your mind playing tricks. Work on that,” added a third admirer.

Gabby received another outpouring of praise when she shared a pic snapped at the pool at the DRIFT Beach Dubai club. She was also rocking a leopard-print bikini in that shot, but it spotlighted her chiseled abs.