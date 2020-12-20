Donald Trump Says Reports That He’s Considering Martial Law Are ‘Fake News’

President Donald Trump pushed back against a report claiming he was considering the idea of declaring martial law in response to Joe Biden’s win, with the president taking to Twitter to call it “fake news.”

As CNN reported, Trump held an Oval Office meeting on Friday where some close allies discussed ways he could remain in office despite Biden’s victory. The report noted that the get-together included lawyer Sidney Powell as well as former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who earlier in the week had publicly raised the idea that Trump could declare martial law.

As The Daily Beast noted, Flynn suggested using the U.S. military to overturn the race.

“He could order the, within the swing states, if he wanted to, he could take military capabilities, and he could place those in states and basically rerun an election in each of those states,” he said, adding, “I mean, it’s not unprecedented. These people are out there talking about martial law like it’s something that we’ve never done. Martial law has been instituted 64 times.”

During the meeting, Trump reportedly considered appointing Powell as a special counsel to investigate the unfounded claims of voter fraud and discussed the former national security adviser’s idea of using the armed forces to hold another vote. CNN reported that the meeting turned into a shouting match as Powell and Flynn accused Trump’s top aides of failing to do enough to overturn the voting results.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

But Trump pushed back on those reports in the early morning hours on Sunday, taking to Twitter to deny the allegation that he was considering calling on the armed forces and suggest that the news outlets had fabricated the stories.

“Martial law = Fake News. Just more knowingly bad reporting!” he tweeted.

Trump has come under fire for his continued insistence that he was the real winner of the 2020 presidential election and that the victory was stolen from him through massive, nationwide fraud. Allies have pushed these claims in a series of now-failed court battles, including an attempt from the state of Texas to invalidate the voting results from a number of key battleground states that Biden had won.

As The Inquisitr noted, reports that Trump may be considering using the military to overturn the election results and run a new race have prompted many to call on Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, which would allow for Trump to be removed from office for not being competent.