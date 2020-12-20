Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Slammed By Top British Newspaper For Being Like A ‘Home Shopping Channel’

Top British newspaper The Daily Telegraph has slammed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by likening their growing media conglomerate to the “Home Shopping Channel.” The comments come after a whirlwind week from the Sussexes after the pair announced several new enterprises, including a partnership with Spotify to launch a podcast for underrepresented voices and an investment in a luxury instant latte company.

In comments that were later republished without a paywall by The Daily Express, reporter Celia Walden questioned the Sussexes’ “sincerity” in their various enterprises and called Prince Harry and Meghan’s endeavors “faux-meaningful commodities.”

She was not the only person to voice such criticism. For example, several users on social media accused the duchess of hypocrisy earlier this week after she revealed her investment in Clevr, an instant oat milk latte brand where items start at $28 each. The announcement came just hours after the former Suits actress had gone onto CNN to discuss the shortage of food in the world.

“I’m so perplexed by the timing of this announcement. It completely overshadows her CNN appearance (which was good!) by highlighting her as an investor in what is a luxury wellness brand. Is she devastated by people going hungry, or trying to get rich women their designer lattes?” tweeted user UKRoyalTea, who is listed as an American P.R. expert.

Walden took the criticism a step further by stating that she believed that the numerous “Eau de Compassion” enterprises meant that the duke and duchess should lose their HRH — or Royal Highness — titles. She wrote that though the couple was not selling commercial goods, they were nevertheless relying on their regal connections to land deals with companies like Spotify and Netflix.

“This isn’t Duchy Original shortbread they’re hawking, but the coat of arms, the royal seal and title,” she wrote.

“That’s what Big Tech is doling out the big bucks for, not plain old Meghan and Harry – the likes of them are ten a penny out in L.A.,” she added.

Other royal watchers have also noted that though the duke and duchess have claimed that Archewell would be a not-for-profit foundation, details about the charitable enterprise have remained nearly non-existent while the pair have instead earned headlines about the large fees they will receive for their partnerships with Netflix and Spotify.

Meanwhile, though Prince Harry and his brother William are reportedly still dealing with a fractured relationship, the two have teamed up to investigate whether their mother, Princess Diana, was tricked into giving her bombshell Panorama interview, per The Inquisitr.