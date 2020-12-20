Kelsie Jean Smeby Poses On All Fours In Sheer Black Lingerie

Kelsie Jean Smeby went into full bombshell mode for her most recent Instagram pic on Sunday morning. The brunette beauty was sure to have tongues wagging as she posed seductively in bed.

In the sexy shot, Kelsie looked hotter than ever as she opted for a sheer black lingerie set that perfectly complemented her glowing, bronzed skin. The skimpy bra clung to her ample bust and boasted see-through panels to show off even more skin. The garment included slim straps that flashed her muscled biceps and shoulders as well.

The matching thong panties exposed Kelsie’s nearly-bare booty and accentuated her toned thighs. The undies were cut high over her narrow hips and fit snugly against her petite waist. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on display in the shot.

Kelsie posed on all fours on top of a bed for the photo. She had her back arched and her round booty pushed out as she bent her knees. She rested her arms in front of her and turned her head to the side while she gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

In the background of the pic, a padded headboard could be seen, as well as a large black and white framed photo. She had a rotary phone sitting on top of the white blanket and held the receiver in her hand. In the caption, Kelsie joked that she was too busy to get to the phone.

Her long, dark hair was parted to the side. The locks were styled in voluminous curls that spilled over one of her shoulders.

Kelsie’s 777,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the photo by clicking the like button more than 8,800 times within the first five hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section with nearly 200 messages during that time.

“This is everything!!” one follower stated.

“So this is why u never answer my texts,” another wrote.

“OMG You look amazing,” a third comment read.

“Simply gorgeous,” a fourth user gushed.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to flashing some skin in her online uploads. She’s often seen rocking racy ensembles that contour to her stunning curves.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelsie recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a bright yellow bikini while soaking up some sun in Palm Springs. To date, that post has racked up more than 11,000 likes and over 220 comments.