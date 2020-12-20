Kelsey Merritt Brings The Heat In A Tiny Snakeskin-Print Bikini On Instagram

Kelsey Merritt added another titillating post on her Instagram page. On Sunday, December 20, the Filipino-American model flaunted her assets and killer figure in a snapshot that captured her wearing a tiny two-piece swimsuit.

The update featured the Victoria’s Secret model in her skimpy swimwear, posing on a balcony. The stunning view behind her showed the vast ocean and the bright blue sky. Buildings, coconut trees, and the swimming pool were also evident in the background of the shot.

Kelsey posed in front of the glass railings, leaning on it with her back. She stood with one leg forward, and her knee slightly bent as she did a tip-toe on both feet. The hottie raised her right hand to the side of her head, seemingly running some fingers through her hair. Her chin was directed upward with her eyes closed.

She wore a snakeskin-print, two-piece swimsuit from the brand Solid & Striped. The teeny top featured fully-lined triangle cups that secured her buxom curves. The deep neckline showcased a tantalizing view of her décolletage. It had thin straps that clung to her shoulders, which provided support for the garment.

She paired the top with matching bikini bottoms that featured a low-cut waistline that highlighted her taut stomach and flat abs. Like the top, the lower garment boasted thin straps, which hugged her slender hips. The high leg cuts exposed plenty of skin and helped elongate her lean legs. The dark-colored swimwear beautifully complemented Kelsey’s flawless skin.

Kelsey sported several accessories with her scanty ensemble, including her three layers of necklaces, a bracelet, a watch, and dainty earrings. She wore her long, brunette hair down and straight. She completed her look by painting her nails with brown polish.

In the caption, the 24-year-old influencer gushed over the location and added several relevant emoji. According to the geotag, she was in Boracay, Philippines — a small island located in the Visayas region. She also shared where she stayed during her vacation as she tagged The Lind Hotels in the post.

This latest upload has earned more than 152,000 likes and upwards of 610 comments in less than a day of going live on her account. Kelsey’s admirers flocked to the comments section as well, where many left compliments about her beauty and body. Some others decided to chime in using their choice of emoji.

“You are so beautiful and so sexy, Kelsey! Those curves are to die for!! Amazing,” a follower wrote.

“Body goals!!! You are really blessed with great genes. I don’t even dare check out the scenery. All I see is your hotness,” gushed another fan.

“Wow! I am speechless! Thanks for inspiring me today,” a third social media user commented.