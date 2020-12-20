Alexa Dellanos Flaunts Insane Booty In Red Lace Panties & Matching Bra

Alexa Dellanos posted yet another attention grabbing snap to her Instagram account over the weekend. The curvaceous model let it all hang out as she got steamy in front of the camera.

In the sexy shots, Alexa looked smoking hot as she opted for a pair of red lace panties. The lingerie was cut extremely high over her voluptuous hips and wrapped snugly around her teeny tiny waist. Of course, her insane booty was also on full display in the pics, as well as her muscular thighs.

The matching bra featured frilly trim and boasted thin straps that helped to accentuate her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also included a low-cut neckline that exposed her colossal cleavage. Her flat tummy and killer abs were highlighted as well.

Alexa looked to accessorize the style by adding some glam pieces such as a silver necklace. She also rocked a pair of large silver hoop earrings. She completed the look with a sparkling bracelet and a chunky watch on her wrist.

In the first photo, Alexa stood in front of a mirror as she applied some pink lip gloss to her plump pout. The second shot featured her with her pert posterior facing the camera. She arched her back and lifted both of her hands over her head while looking over her shoulder with a seductive expression on her face.

In the final pic, Alexa presented her derriere yet again as she placed a hand on the large white vanity table in front of her and used the other to apply makeup to her face.

In the background of the shots, the large lightbulbs that illuminated the vanity could be seen, as well as a ton of makeup items. In the caption, Alexa told her followers that she was the love of her own life.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the center and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders.

Alexa’s over 2.2 million followers went wild for the post. The pics garnered more than 92,000 likes and over 980 comments in less than 24 hours after they were published to her account.

“Showing out please keep them coming,” one follower wrote.

“Insane,” another gushed.

“SO STUNNING IT HURTS,” a third user stated.

“I love your pictures,” a fourth person commented.

