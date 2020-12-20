Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In The Sun Rocking A Skimpy White Swimsuit

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore thrilled her 869,000 Instagram followers with her most recent share, a picture taken while she was out on a boat in the sunshine. The photo was captured at the Great Barrier Reef, as the geotag indicated, and Tarsha stood on the top level of a large boat with a chrome railing behind her and to her right.

Tarsha flaunted her flawless figure in a white bikini that left little to the imagination. The bikini top had sculpted cups with what appeared to be an underwire, and it placed a serious amount of cleavage on display. Thick straps extended over her shoulders, leaving her slender arms bare, and the stark white hue of the swimsuit contrasted against her bronzed skin. Her chest glistened in the sunlight, illuminated by the rays beaming down on her.

She paired the top with equally revealing bottoms in the same hue. The bikini bottoms consisted of little more than a narrow patch of fabric with two thin straps on either side. The straps extended high over her hips, and the high-cut style accentuated her hourglass shape.

Tarsha was barefoot, and she held what looked like a snorkelling mask in one hand while she placed the other on the railing nearby. She kept her accessories simple, adding a pair of sunglasses and nothing else.

Tarsha’s hair was damp and slicked back from her stunning features, and her tresses tumbled down her back. She had her gaze focused on something in the distance as she posed for the steamy shot, and her incredible figure looked gorgeous in the sunlight.

Tarsha had her plump lips slightly parted, adding to the sultry vibe of the shot, and the breathtaking blue ocean stretched out around her for miles. She paired the picture with a playful caption, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post received over 16,800 likes within three hours of going live, as well as 121 comments from her eager audience.

“Glowing,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Perfection,” another follower chimed in.

“Wow look at that tan you look gorgeous,” a third fan remarked.

“Looking like a real goddess,” another follower commented, including a heart emoji in the compliment.

Tarsha loves to flaunt her figure in sexy swimwear, and often takes to the beaches of Australia to do just that. A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she switched out the beach for the pool, posing in a unique sandy area by a luxurious-looking pool. She rocked a minuscule olive green two-piece for the occasion, and posed next to a modern lounge chair with her long locks tumbling down her chest in waves.