Mark Consuelos Throws Fans Into A Frenzy With Epic Hayley & Matteo Throwback Ahead Of ‘All My Children’ Reboot

The former soap star shared a sweet snap of him and wife Kelly Ripa from a famous episode of the ABC soap.

Mark Consuelos thrilled fans by sharing a throwback photo with his real-life wife Kelly Ripa from their All My Children days.

Amid buzz that the celebrity couple will executive produce a primetime series inspired by the long-running ABC soap they both starred on more than 20 years ago, Mark fueled the fire by posting a sizzling Hayley and Matteo photo on his Instagram page.

In the pic, Kelly, who played Hayley Vaughan on the long-running sudser, was seen clinging on to the shoulders of her love, Mark’s Matteo Santos, as they rode on a motorcycle. The then twentysomethings were photographed for the snap when filming a Jamaica-set episode for All My Children in 1996, and even back then Kelly wore stylish, strappy heels for the action-adventure scene.

You can see Mark’s post below.

In the comments section, fans recalled the episode in which Hayley and Matteo went on the run in Jamaica with Noah and Julia (Keith Hamilton Cobb, Sydney Penny). The Jamaica adventure was where the couple’s romance really blossomed.

Others noted that the sizzling connection between the two AMC stars wasn’t fake, as 1996 was also the year that Kelly and Mark got married in real life.

“I was a fan of Haley and Mateo since the beginning and I remember when I heard y’all got married in real life I was so happy,” one commenter wrote. “I’ve missed AMC so much. I am so so happy you 2 are bringing it back! No one better to do it!!”

“Love it! Can’t wait to go back to Pine Valley!” another added.

“Such a cute couple then and still now!!” a third fan wrote.

“You two have been Fab a long time!” another admirer chimed in.

Of his early chemistry with his co-star turned real-life wife, Mark previously told The Huffington Post he never imagined they would become an item after first did a screen test with Kelly in 1995.

“I thought she was adorable, hot… and all that stuff but I was very focused – I didn’t really think I had a chance with her, so I wasn’t really focused on that,” he said.

But less than a year later, they eloped to Las Vegas.

Last week, fans were thrilled to learn of early talks for a Pine Valley-set reboot of All My Children that will focus on a feud between the Kane and Santos families. The reboot will come 10 years after the original soap went off the air after more than 40 years on ABC’s daytime schedule.