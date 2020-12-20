Daisy Keech Wears Risqué Lace Lingerie In New Instagram Post

Daisy Keech took to Instagram on Saturday, December 19, to share a sizzling new update that highlighted her insanely toned physique. The brand-new snap showed the American model flaunting her curves and assets in an ultra-revealing lingerie set.

Daisy wore an all-white bra-and-panty combo that flaunted her killer physique and ample assets. The brassiere featured classic balconette cups that were made of lace fabric. The semi-sheer material hugged her buxom curves, and the intricate embroidery managed to cover her nipples. Its plunging neckline exposed an ample amount of her decolletage, but the underwire structure pushed her breasts upward — making her cleavage pop. The lace trimmings along the base and the cups’ brought more attention to her bust and midriff.

She sported matching bottoms that were just as sexy. Unlike the top, the panties were mostly made of sheer fabric with lace panels along the base. There were cut-outs below the waistband, and it highlighted her curvy waist, and the low-cut waistline accentuated her flat stomach. The light-colored intimates complemented her complexion.

The photoshoot session happened inside her home, particularly in the bathroom. The internet personality seemingly stood in a bathtub as a showerhead could be seen in the picture. The babe posed front and center with her arms raised and hands touching her hair while looking down at her body. Daylight filled the whole place from the nearby glass windows, and it illuminated her flawless skin.

For the occasion, Daisy wore her blond hair in a messy bun with a center part. The short strands along the sides framed her face. She kept her jewelry minimal as not to distract her fans from her new set. She sported a pendant necklace as her only accessory.

Daisy paired the snapshot with a short caption. She wrote a few words directing her followers to check out her site. She credited her photographer by tagging his Instagram page in the photo.

This newest share quickly became a hit with her social media supporters. In less than 24 hours of going live on the photo-sharing app, the update earned more than 495,000 likes and over 1,300 comments. Many of her fans and several fellow models flocked to the comments section to shower her with messages, including compliments and praise. Countless other admirers were short on words, opting to leave a mix of emoji.

“GOD IS A WOMEN = DAISY KEECH,” one of her fans commented.

“Your body is just perfect. I aspire to have this shape, but I wasn’t blessed like you. On top of that, you are also blessed with a beautiful face,” gushed another admirer.

“I remember you from the days of our engagement group. You’ve come so far!” a third follower wrote.