‘Baywatch’ Star Alexandra Daddario Channels Her Inner Bond Girl By Emerging From The Ocean In A White Bikini

Percy Jackson and The Lightning Thief star Alexandra Daddario channeled her inner Bond girl after emerging from the ocean in a white bikini while spending time in Hawaii. The actress is currently in the tropical locale filming her next project, The White Lotus.

Alexandra wore the swim set in a Youtube video that she posted to her vlog, titled “Alex looks for Morgan, finds herself.”

The clip opened with Alexandra searching for her friend while going down hallways and staircases. However, the adventure ended quickly when the two ended up meeting after just a couple of minutes on film.

“Okay so I found Morgan so that’s kind of the end of that,” Alexandra lamented. However, the actress soon decided to embark on another activity instead: going for a swim at the beach, which happened around the 5:45 minute mark.

At a picturesque cove, the Baywatch star started to undress to reveal her bikini underneath. It was a creamy white color that flattered the actress’s sun-kissed skin. Along the sides of the garment were light blue and brown stripes that gave the set a retro 70s vibe. The bikini top featured a low, rectangular neckline that showed off Alexandra’s collarbone and décolletage. Thin blue spaghetti straps offered support at the bust.

The True Detective star completed the outfit with a pair of matching bottoms. They featured a high-rise silhouette that cinched at the waist to accentuate her hourglass figure.

Once ready to go in the water, Alexandra rested her phone on the sand and walked towards the water to go swimming. As she returned from her dip in the water, she gave off Bond girl vibes as she walked back towards the camera with damp hair.

Fans loved the new upload and the video received over 211,000 view and around 925 comments.

“Ursula Andress coming out of the ocean in “Dr. No”…. or Alexandra Daddario in random YouTube vlog? Tough call,” raved one user, likening Alexandra to the original Bond girl.

“WOW excuse me while I pick my chin up from the desk and clean the coffee I just dropped on the floor while trying to compose myself…..” gushed a second.

“Well I’d say this section of the video would be great for a Baywatch audition tape, except that you already made that movie,” joked a third.

“You made my day, Alexandra. Have a good weekend,” wished a fourth, concluding the comment with a smiley face.

Alexandra had stunned her fans earlier this month after posing in a black swim set, per The Inquisitr.