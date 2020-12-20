Valeria Orsini Flaunts Perky Derrière In Teal Thong Bikini

Valeria Orsini thrilled her 4.2 million followers on Instagram after posting a sizzling update of herself in a skimpy bikini on Saturday, December 19. The gorgeous fitness model displayed her assets and fit figure in a teal two-piece swimsuit while spending a day in the ocean.

Longtime followers of the influencer know that she loves spending time under the sun. In the latest update, she chose to bask under the warm sunshine at the beach. Valeria was aboard a boat, with a stunning view of the Miami skyline in the background.

In the snap, she posed by kneeling on the seats with her body angled sideways. She placed her arms on top of the backrest to support her body. Most of her toned backside was shown to the camera, making her round posterior the main focus of the shot. The angle made viewers happy, as they expressed their thoughts in the comments. The babe was caught with a big smile on her face while gazing at something that caught her attention. Her highlighted locks were windswept by the strong sea breeze.

From what was visible of her bikini, it boasted narrow straps that were tied over her neck, with another pair of straps tied around her back.

She wore matching thong bottoms that featured a waistband that clung to her slim waist, highlighting her curvy hips. The high leg cuts exposed plenty of skin and helped highlight her lean legs. The thong design had a ruched look, which added emphasis on her perky booty. The bright-colored swimwear complemented her tanned complexion.

Valeria left her long locks untied and styled in loose waves. She wore several accessories with her sexy ensemble, including two bangles and a pair of oversized hoop earrings.

In the caption, the social media star shared that she was a Capricorn and wrote some interesting facts about her zodiac sign. She also added several emoji in the post.

Many of her supporters adored the latest share. The post has gained more than 17,600 likes and an upward of 350 comments in less than a day. Hundreds of her fans, including fellow influencers, took to the comments section to shower her with gushing messages, with most consisting of compliments and praise. Fans also raved over her enviable curves. Several followers chimed in with various emoji.

“Lmfao! This description is A1! I’m preparing my voice for your birthday song,” a friend commented.

“You are so amazing! Have mercy! You are so sexy and so beautiful,” wrote another follower.

“You are too beautiful for words, Valeria. But I will try to explain. The sea looks lovely, but you look prettier,” a third fan added.