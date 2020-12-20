Abby Dowse Flaunts Curvy Booty In Thong Bikini While Posing At The Beach

Abby Dowse gave fans something to talk about in a new Instagram post on Sunday, December 20. The Australian model took to her feed to share a sizzling snapshot that showed her rocking a skimpy thong bikini as she enjoyed a day at the beach.

In the update, Abby sported an all-black two-piece swimsuit that complemented her sun-kissed complexion. From what was visible, the swimwear included a tiny top with cups that were cut so small that it hardly contained her voluptuous breasts. As a result, a glimpse of her sideboob was seen from the angle. Thin straps were tied over her neck for support, with another pair of strings tied behind her back.

She wore matching bottoms that perfectly fit her slender frame, highlighting her small waistline. The swimwear also boasted high leg cuts that exposed plenty of skin, and the thong design allowed her to flaunt her round posterior.

The photo featured Abby standing on the fine white sand with her thighs parted. The scenery in front of her showed incredible views of the ocean stretching off into the distance and the bright blue sky. Despite the beautiful background, a lot of her viewers were more fixated on her cheeky display.

The babe angled her upper body to face the camera. She had an intense gaze and a sultry expression. Her arms stayed on the sides, and her locks were windswept by the sea breeze. Notably, her bronze tan glowed under the bright sunshine.

For the occasion, Abby left her blond hair loose. Her blond locks appeared damp along the ends, and some parts air-dried. She let the long strands cascade down her back. The only visible accessory was her bracelet.

The bombshell wrote a few words in the caption and added several emoji. According to the geotag, Abby was at the scenic Mermaid Beach in Queensland.

Like most of her updates, the brand new addition quickly became a hit with her avid supporters. The new share gained over 10,200 likes and over 260 comments in just a few hours of going live on the social media platform. Abby’s eager fans took to the comments section and dropped emoji and numerous messages. Many told her how sexy she looked, while other fans gushed over her skin.

“Amazing! That view is beautiful, and so are you! Don’t have beaches like this in England. You make the scenery even better. MERRY CHRISTMAS!” a follower commented.

“Wow! That place looks magical. You look absolutely stunning, Abby. As always, your booty looks great. Your hard work is really paying off,” added another fan.

“What a beautiful and hot person!! Words aren’t enough to describe your beauty,” a third admirer wrote.