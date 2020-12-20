Alexandra Cane Sways Booty, Showcasing Insane Figure In Itty-Bitty Bikini Video

Alexandra Cane showed off her smoking-hot body, much to the delight of her 1.4 million Instagram followers. The British Love Island star rocked a two-piece swimsuit that left very little to the imagination. However, she flaunted her flawless figure to celebrate how far she has come.

The model and reality television star took to social media on Saturday, December 19, to showcase her gym-honed physique. In her caption, she shared her journey since last year. She related that she had been at the lowest point in her life before making a change to improve her wellbeing. While at first, the physical changes excited her, she soon realized that there was so much more to her journey. She wrote that she wanted to take the best care of herself and encouraged her fans to look at the big picture. She repeated the old adage that slow and steady wins the race.

Alexandra rocked a gray string bikini that highlighted her perky cleavage. The simple, clean lines of the classic triangular cups highlighted her bust and showed off her glowing décolletage.

The 29-year-old wore the matching bottoms. The skintight thong clung to her muscular booty and toned thighs. She also flaunted her chiseled abs and waspish waist in the clip.

Alexandra pulled her hair away from her face into a high bun. She accessorized with a bracelet on her wrist, and white socks and sneakers.

The influencer posed in her bedroom for the update. The room had an airy feel thanks to the light-colored furnishings, grayscale wallpaper, and a bed made up with white linen.

Alexandra took a selfie video in front of a large mirror. She put one foot slightly forward and swayed her hips so that her admirers could see her muscled butt cheek. She put one of her hands behind her head, showing off her lean, toned physique.

The clip sparked a frenzy, quickly racking up over 130,000 views, 18,000 likes, and a slew of compliments.

The Daily Mail recently reported that Alexandra said that she is no longer trolled for being the curviest Love Island star. After her appearance on the show, she slimmed down with a diet and exercise regimen. However, some fans thought that she was beautiful even when she was a size 10.

“You looked amazing from the start, you look amazing now,” one fan cheered her on.

“You look so amazing, Alex. I needed to read this,” another wrote.

A third Instagrammer teased that Alexandra’s body was supernatural.

“That body is out of this world,” they raved.

Am admirer thanked Alexandra for being a positive force this year.

“You are so inspirational you have helped so many people and you have been such a positive vibe for such a difficult year! Sending lots of love,” they gushed before adding heart emoji.