Tahlia Skaines Goes Full Smokeshow In A Tiny Black Bikini At The Beach

Tahlia Skaines returned to her Instagram account today to tantalize her 567,000 followers with another look at her incredibly toned figure. In the post, The Aussie model looked like a total smokeshow at the beach in a black bikini from Oh Polly Swim that perfectly suited her fit physique.

In the snapshot, Tahlia was seen enjoying the warm sunshine, dressed in her sexy two-piece swimsuit. She was snapped from the knees up, giving a good look at her hourglass figure. The hottie posed in front of an umbrella and stood with her legs parted. She raised her right arm with the hand touching her straw hat as she looked down over her body.

The view behind her was so beautiful, featuring the turquoise blue water coming up to shore, fine white sand, and the blue sky. Despite the scenic view, viewers didn’t pay attention to it as they were mesmerized by Tahlia’s beauty.

Tahlia flaunted her curves in a teeny bikini set that left little to the imagination. The top boasted tiny triangle cups that seemed to strain to contain her shapely breasts. It also had a plunging neckline that offered a generous view of her décolletage. The tightness of the piece pushed her breasts inward and together — making her cleavage look noticeable. The thin straps that provided support went over her shoulders and behind her back.

She wore a pair of scanty bottoms that featured a low-cut waistline, which allowed her to show an ample amount of skin across her toned midsection. The thin straps clung over her hips, highlighting her flat tummy and abs. The high cut design also helped elongate her legs.

Tahlia accessorized with a pair of gold earrings, a chunky bracelet, and a ring. In addition to her sun hat, she was also carrying a string net beach bag, which was filled with her essentials. Her blond tresses were worn straight and tied into a ponytail with the ends grazing her shoulders and back.

In the caption, Tahlia expressed her contentment with her weekend. She also mentioned she was grateful to the sun for showing up and added several emoji. The influencer gave credit to Oh Polly Swim by tagging the brand’s Instagram page in the post.

Like many of her shares, this new addition proved to be a popular one. The upload received more than 6,300 likes and 70-plus comments in less than a day. Countless online supporters dropped compliments and praise, mainly about her flawless body. Some admirers dropped emoji to get their point across.

“You are out of this world! Hotness,” a fan commented.

“Absolutely gorgeous!!” gushed another admirer.

“Stunning! The umbrella is so cute!” added a third follower.