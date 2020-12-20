Holly Sonders Squirts Whipped Cream In Lacy Bra & Panties Set: ‘What Happened Next With This Creamy Mess?’

Holly Sonders showed off her playful side in her most recent Instagram upload. The former Golf Channel host looked smoking hot in a lacy lingerie set as she whipped into action. Holly updated her social media account on Saturday evening.

The 33-year-old teased her 504,000 followers in her caption. She wanted to know if they could guess what followed after taking the pic.

Holly rocked a lacy blue bra that clung to her voluptuous assets. The lingerie had thin spaghetti straps that sat wide on her shoulders, exposing her bronzed décolletage. She also flaunted her ample cleavage thanks to the scooped neckline of the bra.

On her lower half, Holly wore the matching bottoms. The bikini panties hugged her toned hips and showcased her curvy thighs and booty. They also had a satin-like elasticated band that drew attention to her midsection.

Holly’s toned abs and minuscule waist were also put on display. Her waist emphasized her curvy hourglass frame.

The golfing maven pulled her hair into a sleek ponytail, allowing her dark tresses to cascade down her back. She wore a baseball cap and glittering stud earrings to complete her look.

The social media star posed indoors for this particular shoot. A low granite counter is visible in the background.

The model showcased her jaw-dropping curves by sitting on the edge of the counter. She slightly opened her thighs as she sat in a half-squat while squirting some whipped cream into a cup. She parted her mouth as she concentrated on filling the container and creating a foamy peak at the top.

Holly’s fans loved the photo and showed their appreciation by engaging with her. It has already racked up over 6,000 likes and a slew of compliments. In her caption, she wrote that the three best comments would get pinned and her admirers went all-out to get her attention.

“Holly savored every sweet messy drop,” a person suggested.

Another came up with a name for her creamy creation and called it a “Holly Sundae Sonders.”

At least one admirer noticed that Holly has been updating her feed frequently. They were grateful for the new content.

“Holly I don’t know why your posting so much more than you have in the past but thank you. You’re a smoking hot, smart, athletic woman, and Merry Christmas to us for you and your giving spirit! I’m guessing a whole lotta sprinkles,” they thanked her before adding their take on what happened next.

A fourth Instagrammer also put their prediction in the running.

“Let me guess? You accidentally spilled all over yourself in the most seductive way possible. Am I right? Did I win anything?” they wanted to know.

The social media star recently lamented Instagram’s censorship. In that post, she wore a skimpy mesh top and bottoms.