Paulina Gretzky Flaunts Curves In Skimpy Metal Rainbow Frock For Her Birthday: ‘My Vision A Reality’

Paulina Gretzky took to Instagram to share a rare photograph of herself, and in it, she wore a bespoke frock in rainbow colors. The sexy look delighted her 948,000 followers. A second post showed the newly minted 32-year-old celebrating her birthday.

In the still photo she shared, Paulina posed on a wooden deck in the Bahamas with the sun setting behind her in a partly-cloudy sky. The ocean stretched out behind her. Paulina took center state in an incredibly sexy colorful frock created from shiny colorful discs hooked together in the shape of the v-neck tank-style mini dress that hit her upper tight. Hand made metal designer Fannie Schiavoni created the celebratory gown. Underneath, she wore a pair of bikini-style bottoms that rode low on her hips and showed beneath the intricate metal design work.

The cut of the gown showcased Paulina’s ample cleavage, which pushed out on rounded mounds over the neckline. She posed with one arm on the wooden railing behind her and the other pressed against her lower back. She crossed her shapely legs, showing off her toned thighs and calves. She completed her outfit with a pair of gold high-heeled peep-toe sandals with an ankle strap that revealed her light-colored pedicure.

The model’s layered blond hair tumbled in loose curls over one shoulder and down her back from a slightly off-center part. She stared into the camera’s lens with a serious look on her face, and she held her full lips closed.

Instagram users showed the post a lot of love, with nearly 70,000 hitting the “like” button. More than 1,110 took the time to leave a positive comment for the birthday girl on her unique outfit. The flame and cake emoji frequently appeared throughout the replies.

“Happy birthday, you rainbow goddess!!!” gushed one devotee.

“Sitting pretty looking like a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow,” a second follower wrote.

“Stunning dress, hun. I hope you have a wonderful celebration. You look smoking hot,” enthused a third Instagrammer, who included high fives and hearts.

“So beautiful, Paulina! Stunning in this dress! I like the vision you supply with this gorgeous view,” a fourth fan replied, adding blush-heart and heart-eye smilies.

In her next post. Paulina shared a glimpse into her big day in the Bahamas, which she enjoyed with several friends. They marched out of the beach house with sparklers, and later she danced around with the light flashing off of her special outfit. At one point, she turned around, revealing that the frock dipped low on her backside, stopping right below the small of her toned back.