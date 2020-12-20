Donald Trump’s Chief Of Staff Reportedly Threatened To Fire Doctors Who Revealed COVID-19 Outbreaks In The W.H

Donald Trump’s chief of staff reportedly threatened to fire doctors who reported information about outbreaks of coronavirus within the White House, with a new report showing the lengths that his administration reportedly took to keep the numbers under wraps.

The Washington Post reported that Mark Meadows acted “hostile” in his denial of the virus and punished colleagues who sought to follow the guidelines of public health officials. It noted that there was a high level of secrecy across the administration regarding infections for top officials, with Meadow taking measures to keep information about these outbreaks from leaking out. It noted that Meadows tried to keep the public from learning about staffers who tested positive, including himself.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

“In addition, Meadows threatened to fire White House Medical Unit doctors, who fall below the chief of staff in the chain of command, if they helped release information about new infections, according to one official. Ben Williamson, an aide to Meadows, said it was ‘false’ that the chief of staff ever threatened to terminate doctors,” the report noted.

The White House was the center of a number of different outbreaks, with clusters of infections that came after some large, crowded events where many of those in attendance did not wear masks or adhere to social distancing measures. One of those was a reception for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, with a number of top Republicans testing positive in the days that followed, including Trump, his wife, and their son.

As the report added, experts said that Trump’s failure to publicly acknowledge the seriousness of the pandemic or to model proper social distancing measures may have caused widespread harm.

“The central and most important thing we needed was national leadership from the president to be able to really lead with empathy,” said Anita Cicero, deputy director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “It seemed much more focused on the administration as the lead character, rather than communities in need.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Meadows was among those who publicly downplayed the coronavirus and offered more pessimistic predictions. He was criticized earlier in the year for saying that the United States would not be able to control the pandemic, which many critics saw as an admission that Trump’s team would not be taking further steps to bring the spread under control. The statement came under even more scrutiny after Meadows tested positive just days after Election Day.