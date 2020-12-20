Brit Manuela Flaunts Fit Physique In Skintight Activewear

On Saturday, December 19, American fitness model Brit Manuela shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 1.2 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 26-year-old striking a variety of poses on a sidewalk in front of a palm tree-lined street. According to the geotag, the pictures with taken in Los Angeles, California.

Brit opted to wear skintight activewear from the nutrition and apparel company Myprotein. The set featured a grayish-blue cropped tank top and a pair of matching leggings. The ensemble accentuated her incredible curves and toned midsection. She finished off the sporty look with a delicate pendant necklace. The brunette beauty also wore her wavy hair down.

The first photo showed Brit facing away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. She looked over her shoulder to focus her gaze on the camera lens with a serious expression on her face.

She faced forward and stood with her hands at her side in the following photo. Brit displayed her backside once more for the third snap. In the final picture, she turned to the side and brought her hands together, as she looked directly at the photographer.

In the caption, the social media sensation noted that she had just returned to Los Angeles. She also gave her followers a discount code for Myprotein.

Quite a few of Brit’s followers took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“This set is so cute looking cute as always Brit,” wrote one fan, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Girl you are so perfect,” added a different devotee, along with a crying face emoji.

“You are a goddess,” remarked another admirer.

“You look amazing queen,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Brit graciously responded to some of the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 22,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that Brit has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, she recently uploaded three pictures, in which she wore a skimpy purple bra and coordinating underwear. That post has been liked over 73,000 times since it was shared.