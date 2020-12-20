Hilary Duff Shares Steamy Shot Of Herself Nude In The Shower As She Enjoys Some ‘Me Time’

Hilary Duff is spending some personal time after putting in some hard work this weekend, and taking to social media to give her fans a racy glimpse of it.

The actress took to her Instagram stories to share a snap of herself in the shower, soaking wet and enjoying what she said in the caption was some “me time.” The photo, which appeared a bit hazy from the steam around her, showed Duff gazing directly into the camera, with her wet hair sitting on her shoulder.

The racy post came after she had shared a series of videos showing her hard at work in the studio recording the audio version of her new book, My Brave Little Girl. Duff shared in the video that it felt “crazy” how quickly everything had come together, saying that it felt like just yesterday that the idea for the children’s book came to her. She said that the illustrations are finished for the story, which is slated for release next year.

The actress and author was apparently ready to unwind after the hard day of working, as her video showing the behind-the-scene work in wrapping up the project moved to a picture of her relaxing in the shower. Duff could also especially tired given that she’s pregnant with her second child with husband Matthew Koma. As The Inquisitr reported, she had taken to Instagram back in October to announce the pregnancy with a picture showing Koma rubbing her belly.

Presley Ann / Getty Images

The shower picture didn’t give viewers a chance to see her baby bump, though she has given a glimpse of her pregnancy curves in some other revealing shots. As The Inquisitr noted, she took to Instagram last month to give a peek at her lacy underwear and her growing midsection in a snap taken in bed. The image showed Duff pulling down her bedsheets as she lay on her left side in her bed.

While she may have a busy schedule, there is at least one project off Duff’s table. As the New York Post reported, she announced this week that the Lizzie McGuire was officially dead, leaving many fans disappointed.

“I’m very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn’t align,” she wrote in the post. “Hey now, this is what 2020 is made of.”

But fans seemed happy to get a very revealing image of Duff to round out the year. The nude image captured some viral attention, with many sharing it across social media.