Lolo Jones Gets Soaking Wet And Shows Off Shredded Physique In A Bra And Low Cargo Pants

Olympian Lolo Jones is showing off her killer physique in her latest Instagram snap. The hurdler wowed her 554,000 followers with her December 19 post which was quite revealing. The new upload contained two separate photos, one of which showed Lolo in just a bra and cargo pants.

In the photo, Lolo was soaking wet as beads of water dripped down her body. She wore a tiny bra which was black with a gold shimmer. The bra matched her cargo pants perfectly which had a green camouflage print. The pants were absolutely drenched and hung low on the Challenge star’s waist. She wore a knit beanie, with some of her long blond strands sticking out from underneath it.

Lolo stood facing the camera and tilted her torso slightly to the side. Her defined abs stole the show and glistened from the water running down her body. The 38-year-old was in motion as the picture was snapped with her hands blurred as they reached toward her head. She stared straight into the camera with a serious look on her face as two fires burned behind her.

In the second photo in the post, Lolo was completely submerged in water with just a part of her nose and eyes sticking out above it. Her hair was slicked back as she gazed into the camera.

In the caption of the post, Lolo quoted a conversation from The Hunger Games where Gale and Katniss discuss running away from District 12 to live on their own. She didn’t explain why she chose the caption, or if there was a special man in her life she might want to run away with. Lolo is currently in a flirty relationship with her partner Nam Vo on this season of The Challenge: Double Agents. The two are rumored to hook up this season, but fans will have to stay tuned to see if things heat up.

Lolo’s hot new photos got a lot of attention from her thousands of followers and brought in over 10,000 likes in under an hour. Several hundred comments piled up in the comments sections, as fans of the athlete complimented her killer physique. Others suggested Lolo looked like she had just stepped off the set of a music video.

“Looking like the 4th member of TLC,” one fan wrote.

“Felt like this was an Aaliyah video,” a second added.

“Alexa, play Survivor by Destiny’s Child,” a third joked.

The comments section also filled up with complimentary emoji which included the flame symbol and crown as fans labeled her a “queen.”