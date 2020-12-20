Haley Kalil Squats Down & Shakes Booty In Shimmery Mini Dress, Wants Call From ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Haley showed off her dance moves in a dazzling dress covered with large sequins.

Haley Kalil wore a glitzy garment that wouldn’t be out of place in the Dancing with the Stars ballroom, and she joked that she wanted a call from the show after showing off a few of her dance moves.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue model took to Instagram on Saturday, December 19, to share a behind-the-scenes video from one of her photoshoots. The footage revealed just how fast Haley can go from sexy to silly, and her followers loved the fun share.

Haley was clad in a festive look that captured her effervescent spirit. She rocked a flapper-style mini dress covered with large paillettes shaped like teardrops. The dress itself appeared to be black, while its embellishments had silver reflective surfaces. Because the lighting used for Haley’s shoot was blue, the paillettes flashed varying shades of the color as she moved. They also seemed to reflect the aqua color of the massive ostrich feather that she wore over her right ear.

Haley’s tiny skirt barely covered her pert posterior, and it showed off almost every inch of her long legs. On her feet, she wore a pair of slide-on sandals with thin high heels and black marabou trim on the uppers. She completed her outfit with a pair of black opera-length gloves.

She accessorized with a pair of silver chandelier earrings. Silver glitter had also been applied around her eyes to add even more sparkle to her look. Her lustrous brunette hair was styled in full waves with plenty of volume on top.

As the song “Higher Love” by Kygo and Whitney Houston played, Haley was shown squatting down low beside an ostrich feather headdress on the floor. She shot a sultry look at the camera and tilted her chin down while the photographer clicked away. Her demeanor totally changed after she clapped her hands.

She got up and raised her arms high in the air in a joyous fashion. She flashed her beaming smile at the camera while playfully wiggling her hips and shaking her booty. She then turned to the side and did a little flirty shoulder shimmy while popping her backside in the camera’s direction.

Haley’s post included a look at the result of her photoshoot, as well as a suggestion that the Dancing with the Stars producers should invite her to appear on the show. Some of her followers expressed interest in watching her on the reality series after seeing her demonstration of her “super secret hidden talent of dance.”

“That would legitimately be the only way to get me to watch the show!” wrote one admirer.

“I’d vote for you,” another fan commented.

While Haley often shows off her goofy side on Instagram, she recently stunned her fans with some seriously sexy “serious” modeling shots. She was pictured posing in a silky slip dress that barely covered her beautiful body.