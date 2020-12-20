Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa Shows Off Amazing Curves In White Bikini While In Paradise

Social media influencer Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa stunned her 12.7 million Instagram followers on Saturday, December 19, when she shared some beautiful new images of herself in a tiny bikini.

The 22-year-old bombshell was captured at the Waldorf Astoria in the Maldives for the three-slide series, as the ocean and numerous palm trees filled the background. Jailyne took center stage in every shot, striking sexy poses that called attention to her famous curves.

In the first photo, which seemed to be taken from the ground up, she leaned up against a palm tree and propped her derriere out. She placed one hand on the trunk of the tree and grabbed her locks with the other. The second photo displayed the model from her left side as she stood in front of a large wooden object, placing both hands on the figure while she looked upwards. Her bodacious derriere was in view in the third image as she grabbed her hair with one hand once more.

Her long raven-colored locks were styled in natural-looking waves that cascaded down to her lower back. Her nails appeared to be cut short and polished with a light color.

Jailyne showcased her chest in a white bikini top with gold chainlink straps that tied around her neck and back. The number’s triangle-shaped cups tightly hugged her bosomy assets and exposed a large amount of cleavage and sideboob.

She paired the top with matching thong bottoms that also featured high-rise gold chainlink straps, drawing the eye to her toned midsection. The briefs’ scantily cut design further accentuated her hips and pert backside.

Jailyne completed the look with a gold bracelet and a naval piercing.

In the post’s caption, she promoted Clover, a dating app, and directed her followers to the link in her bio.

The gorgeous vacation series quickly became a smash hit with social media users, garnering more than 268,000 likes in just a few hours after going live. More than 1,200 admirers also conveyed their support for the model, her body, her looks, and her bathing suit in the comments section.

“Damn girl let us breathe,” one individual joked, filling their compliment with a number of fire and heart-eye emoji.

“Wow you’re looking so pretty,” another admirer chimed in, following with a string of fire symbols.

“Jailyne you are an absolutely gorgeous woman,” a third fan asserted.

“If beautiful was a person, she would be it,” a fourth user proclaimed.

The model often shares breathtaking posts to her Instagram account. Just a few nights ago, she uploaded some images of herself in another scanty white bikini while on a bicycle.